DEWA Renews ’Effective Governance Management Systems’ Certification For 8th Year
(24 July 2024)

  

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has renewed the BS 13500:2013 certification in Effective Governance Management Systems for the 8th consecutive year, following a comprehensive audit by the British Standards Institute (BSI).

This covered key governance areas, including Human Resources, Information Technology, Risk Management, Legal Affairs, Finance, and Procurement activities.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, received the certificate at DEWA's head office. Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA; Ali Al Muwaijei, Vice President of Governance, Compliance and Agility at DEWA; and members of the governance, compliance, and agility team at DEWA were present.

"Our robust governance system aligns with the directives of our wise leadership and adheres to national and international strategies and best-practices. DEWA's commitment to good governance serves as a foundation for steady growth, enhancing income and profitability, streamlining budgeting processes, and increasing customer happiness. It supports DEWA's strategic objectives, improving organisational performance, efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency, ensuring accountability, protecting stakeholders' rights, and enhancing investors' trust," Al Tayer said.

Bin Salma stated that DEWA's many awards and achievements confirm its adherence to international best practices and reflect its effective implementation of the governance framework.

