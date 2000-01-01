Hamdan Bin Mohammed Praises Mattar Al Tayer’s Accomplishments As Vice Chairman Of The Dubai Sports Council #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Praises Mattar Al Tayer’s Accomplishments As Vice Chairman Of The Dubai Sports Council
(25 July 2024)
Meeting heldon the occasion of the end of his term as Vice Chairman of the Council


  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), on the occasion of the end of his term as Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC).

During the meeting, His Highness commended the role played by the Dubai Sports Council, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, in promoting a sporting culture in society and strengthening the emirate's position on the global sports map, in linewith the vision of the leadership and the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the crucial role of the Council in boosting the contribution of sports to the emirate's GDP.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praised the efforts of HE Mattar Al Tayer during his term as Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, highlighting his journey of excellence and achievement.

HE Mattar Al Tayer expressed his gratitude for the support provided by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to the sports sector in Dubai, acknowledging its significant impact on the sector's development. He highlighted that the sports initiatives launched under His Highness’s directives have created a foundation for a happier society and a more advanced sports sector. These initiatives have also fostered a growing impact on the community, aligning with the leadership's vision of making sports an integral part of daily life.

