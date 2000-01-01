Latest #DubaiDestinations Guide Showcases Indoor Sporting Experiences Tailored For Summertime #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Latest #DubaiDestinations Guide Showcases Indoor Sporting Experiences Tailored For Summertime
(26 July 2024)

  

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has launched a new guidetitled ‘Dubai’s Indoor Sports Destinations’ in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council.

The guide marks the culmination of a series of interactive guides issued by Brand Dubaias part of the #DubaiDestinations campaign over the season. It serves up a rich variety of sporting destinations, events and activitiesacross the city that seek to encourage residents and visitors alike to keep up an active lifestyle.

May Al Naqbi, Senior Executive of Creative Projects at Brand Dubai, said:“Dubai’s Indoor Sports Destinations guide showcases a spectacular array of sporting experiences and events that residents and visitors alike can enjoy indoors. It offers something for people of all ages and interests, with exciting venues and locations adding to the experience. Dubai’s remarkable diversity of experiences and lively summer vibe set it apart as a global destination and reaffirm its standing as the best city to live, visit and work.”

The new guide seeks to inspire people of all fitness levelsto explore active lifestyle options within a variety of indoor settings ranging from padel,football and basketball courts to yoga, Pilates and spinning studios,among others. Additionally, it aims to maximise community participation through an extensivelist of fitness centres and sports arenas hosting an abundance of sporting activities.

The latest #DubaiDestinations summer campaign showcases the many distinctive attractions and experiences that reaffirm the emirate’s position among leading global destinations this season. The collaborative campaignweaves together compelling content from diverse stakeholders and creatives, to tell the story of Dubai’s emergence as one of the world’s best summer destinations. The campaign encourages residents and visitors to discover Dubai’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities in the summer months.

Available in English and Arabic, the guide can be viewed on the following link: https://dubaidestinations.ae/-/media/dubaidestinations/guides/2024/july/dubais-indoor-sports-destinations.pdf

For other updates related to the campaign, visit: https://dubaidestinations.ae/

