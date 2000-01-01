His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, congratulated members of the new Board of Directors of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) for earning the trust of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Speaking at the first meeting of the newly formedBoard of Directors of the Council,His Highnesslauded the new board members who have been entrusted by HH Sheikh Mohammed with the mission of managing and developing the sports sector in Dubai. His Highness praised the efforts of the outgoing members of the Council’s Board of Directors, including His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, former Vice Chairman of the Board, and former members His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri; His Excellency Maryam Al Hammadi;Hala Badri;Sami Al Qamzi; Moza Al Marri; and Jamal Al Marri, whose valuable inputs over the years have contributed to the development of the sports sector in Dubai and the UAE. "During his tenure as Vice Chairman of the Council since the founding of the DSC, Mattar Al Tayer has made significant contributions to developing the sports sector during a critical period, transforming sports from a hobby into a professional field. He played a key role in the development of institutional systems and the governance of the sector. His contributions have been pivotal in achieving the progress we see today. Mattar Al Tayer has our thanks and appreciation, as well as the gratitude of all those working in this vital sector," said Sheikh Mansoor. “Our thanks also go out to Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri and Maryam Al Hammadi, whose professional expertise has greatly contributed to the development of sports institutions. We also extend our appreciation to all the former members of the Board of Directors for their significant roles in achieving the Council’s goals,” Sheikh Mansoor added. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the new Board of Directors of the Council, and members including Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Ahmed Zainal Al Khaja, Sayed Ismail Sayed Al Hashimi, Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Karam, Safia Mukhtar Al Sayegh, Majid Abdullah Al Osaimi, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council. Crucial role of sports During the meeting, HH Sheikh Mansoor outlined the key priorities of the Council for the upcoming phase. "Our efforts will be guided by the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which serves as a roadmap for Dubai’s social development over the next decade. This aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. Our focus will be on managing and developing the sports sector to ensure it contributes to the achievement of the government's objectives," Sheikh Mansoor noted.The Dubai Social Agenda 33was launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed at the beginning of this year under thetheme ‘Family: The Foundation of Our Nation’. Sheikh Mansoor emphasised the vital role played by the Dubai Sports Council in strengthening partnerships with public and private sectors, facilitating investment in sports, and leveraging government policies to launch innovative projects. These efforts aim to boost the sports sector's contribution to Dubai's GDP and the community. He also highlighted Dubai's commitment to nurturing sports talent, positioning the city as a hub for creativity and an exemplary model for quality of life. Restructuring of permanent committees During the meeting, the Council announced the restructuring of its permanent committees, and the appointment of several Board members as leaders and members of the committees.They have been tasked with implementing plans and developing future strategies aligned with the objectives of the next phase. The newly formed committees include: Strategy, Performance, and Talent Development Committee, chaired by His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, with Dr. Abdullah Al Karam as Vice Chairman.

Investment Committee: Chaired by Sayed Ismail Al Hashemi, with Ahmed Al Khaja serving as Vice Chairman.

Games Development Committee, chaired by Ali Al Mutawa, with Majid Al Osaimi as Vice Chairman and Safiya Al Sayegh as a member. Additionally, several national experts from the sports sector will be nominated to these committees to support the Council's efforts to achieve its goals and realise the leadership’s vision. The meeting also reviewedthe preparations for key upcoming events and programmes.