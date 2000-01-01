Introduction Hair loss affects millions of people worldwide, leading many to seek effective treatments. Mesotherapy for hair has emerged as an outstanding solution, particularly for those who prefer non-surgical methods. This technique involves injecting a mixture of vitamins, enzymes, hormones, and plant extracts into the scalp to promote hair growth and improve hair health. What is Mesotherapy? Mesotherapy is a cosmetic treatment originally developed in France. It was first introduced by Dr. Michel Pistor in 1952. The procedure involves micro-injections of pharmaceutical and homeopathic medications, vitamins, and other ingredients into the mesoderm, the middle layer of skin. Mesotherapy is used to treat a variety of conditions, including hair loss, cellulite, and skin aging. Mesotherapy for Hair Loss: The Procedure The mesotherapy for hair loss procedure is a relatively straightforward procedure. Here is a step-by-step process, which includes: Consultation and Diagnosis Mesotherapy for hair loss begins with a thorough consultation with a dermatologist or trichologist at Adam and Eve Specialized Medical Center. During this consultation, the cause of hair loss is diagnosed, and suitability for mesotherapy as a treatment option is determined. Preparation The scalp is cleansed and disinfected to prevent any infections.

Topical anesthesia may be applied to minimize discomfort during the injections. Injection A specialized injection device or a fine needle is used to inject the mesotherapy solution into the scalp.

The solution typically contains vitamins, minerals, amino acids, co-enzymes, and nucleic acids that are essential for hair growth.

The injections are administered in a series of sessions, usually spaced one week apart initially, followed by maintenance sessions every few months. Post-Procedure Care Patients are advised to avoid washing their hair for at least 24 hours post-procedure.

Mild pain, swelling, or redness may occur at the injection sites, but these symptoms typically subside within a few days. Benefits of Mesotherapy for Hair Loss Mesotherapy offers several benefits for individuals struggling with hair loss: Promotes Hair Growth The nutrient-rich solution injected into the scalp stimulates hair follicles and promotes new hair growth. Strengthens Hair Follicles The vitamins and minerals in the solution nourish the scalp and strengthen the existing hair follicles, reducing hair thinning and breakage. Improves Scalp Health Mesotherapy enhances blood circulation in the scalp, ensuring that hair follicles receive the necessary nutrients and oxygen for optimal growth. Non-Surgical and Minimally Invasive Unlike hair transplant surgeries, mesotherapy is a non-surgical and minimally invasive procedure, making it a preferred choice for many. Customizable Treatment The mesotherapy solution can be tailored to meet the specific needs of the patient, addressing individual hair and scalp conditions effectively. Increases blood circulation The injections can enhance blood flow to the scalp, delivering more oxygen and nutrients to hair follicles. Reduces inflammation Some ingredients in the mesotherapy solution have anti-inflammatory properties, which may help address scalp conditions contributing to hair loss. Combines well with other treatments Mesotherapy can be used in conjunction with other hair loss treatments for potentially enhanced results. Ideal Candidates for Mesotherapy for Hair While mesotherapy for hair can benefit many individuals, it may be particularly suitable for: Those in the early stages of hair loss

Individuals with androgenetic alopecia (male or female pattern baldness)

People experiencing thinning hair due to stress or nutritional deficiencies

Those looking for a non-surgical hair restoration option

Individuals who have not responded well to topical treatments or oral medications It's important to note that mesotherapy may not be suitable for everyone. Pregnant or breastfeeding women, individuals with certain medical conditions, or those taking specific medications should consult with our doctors at Adam and Eve Specialized Medical Center before undergoing the treatment. Side Effects and Risks While mesotherapy for hair loss is generally safe, it’s important to be aware of potential side effects and risks: Mild Pain and Discomfort Some patients may experience mild pain or discomfort during the injections, but this is usually temporary and can be managed with topical anesthesia. Swelling and Redness Temporary swelling and redness at the injection sites are common but typically subside within a few days. Infection Although rare, there is a risk of infection at the injection sites if proper hygiene is not maintained. Allergic Reactions Some individuals may be allergic to the components of the mesotherapy solution, leading to an allergic reaction. Ineffectiveness: In some cases, mesotherapy may not produce the desired results, particularly if the underlying cause of hair loss is not addressed. FAQs Q: How Many Sessions of Mesotherapy Are Needed for Hair Loss? A: The number of sessions required varies depending on the severity of hair loss and the individual's response to treatment. Typically, 8─12 sessions are recommended initially, followed by maintenance sessions every 3─6 months. Q: Is Mesotherapy for Hair Loss Painful? A: Mesotherapy is generally well-tolerated, and any discomfort can be minimized with the use of topical anesthesia. Q: How Soon Can I See the Results from Mesotherapy? A: Some patients may notice improvements after a few sessions, but significant results are usually seen after 3─6 months of consistent treatment. Q: Are The Results of Mesotherapy Permanent? A: The results of mesotherapy can be long-lasting, but maintenance sessions are often necessary to sustain hair growth and health.