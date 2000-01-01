The Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) held a strategic meeting with a group of Chinese traders at Dragon Mart in Dubai. The meeting explored ways of further enhancing cooperation, building upon strategic relations, and adding facilities to attract investors. The discussions touched upon a range of topics aimed at highlightingthe PCFC’s commitment to supporting and developing the trade sector and enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness. During the meeting, His Excellency Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the PCFC, reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to supporting traders and enhancing the investment environment to foster sustainable economic growth in alignment with the DubaiEconomic Agenda D33. Al Neyadiemphasised the importance of Dubai as a hub for innovation and investment, highlighting its status as a leading global destination for trade, shopping, and investment. The meeting focused on new ways of boosting strategic relations and facilitating investment inflows, reflecting the corporation’s focus on supportingand developingthe trade sector to consolidate Dubai’s global competitiveness. During the meeting, attended by Engineer Abdullah Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development– Trakhees, and a delegation from real estate company Nakheel, HE Al Neyadidiscussed the significance of aligning with Dubai’s commercial objectives as outlined in the D33 agenda. This agenda seeks to achieve diverse and sustainable growth across various economic sectors, further establishing Dubai as a premier global centre for trade and investment. Al Neyadi also outlined the advantages offered by the PCFC, including streamlined business establishment processes, smart digital platforms for access to services, and diverse communication channels made available any time and from any location. The corporation has actively collaborated with strategic partners, including real estate developers like Nakheel, to support major development plans under its supervision. The meeting also discussed new directionsopening up for investors and the key advantages Dubai offers those setting up new projects, factors that ultimately contribute to the emirate’s growth as an innovation and investment hub. Al Neyadi expressed gratitude to the Chinese trading community for choosing Dubai as their trade and investment destination, voicing optimism about their continued success and prosperity. He reaffirmed the PCFC’s continued support, be it through the evaluation of developmentopportunities or regular meetings to understand and address traders' needs and feedback. The meeting concluded with a tour of Dragon Mart and its newly developed facilities. Participants were introduced to efforts and initiatives designed to address needs of businesses that have helped sustain Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for trade, investment, and shopping.