Collaboration is part of ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and property, bolster fire prevention and response, and enhance the safety and security of Dubai’s residents

The General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defense and the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthensafety norms and protocols. The MoU aims to boost cooperation, promote exchange of expertise and strengthenintegration between government entities. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Major General Jamal bin Aded Al Muhairi, Assistant Director-General for Resources and Support Services, and His Excellency Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation. The MoUis expected to aid both parties to greatly enhance their roles in fostering beneficial partnerships and ensuring the provision of cutting-edge safety, protection, and prevention solutions in Dubai. This collaboration is part of ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and property, bolster fire prevention and response, and enhance the safety and security of Dubai's residents. It aligns with the strategic goal of making Dubai one of the safest cities in the world. HE Major Al Muhairi emphasised that the agreement reflects the commitment of both the General Directorate of Civil Defense and the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation to establish productive partnerships with strategic stakeholders in Dubai. He noted that this is a crucial step towards improving the quality of life for all residents and providing the latest safety solutions. “We are confident that more innovative solutions can be developed together,” he said. HE Al Neyadi highlighted that the MoU is vital to achieving the highest safety standards in the special development zones and ports under the PCFC’s supervision. This will further solidify Dubai's status as one of the safest cities globally, he added. HE Al Neyadi said: “The Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai, aims to elevate safety levels in the emirate by engaging strategic partners to implement best practices and the latest technologies for a safer and more sustainable future.”