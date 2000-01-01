Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) is committed to ensuring that schools and educational institutions deliver the highest quality of education, in line with the leadership's vision for Dubai to become a global leader in education and learning, according to Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA. In conversation with editors in chief of UAE media outlets, HE Aisha Miran emphasised the Authority’s commitment to providing top-quality education in Dubai's private schools. She highlighted ongoing efforts, such as the annual school inspections, to uphold educational standards. She also noted that three schools were closed at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year for falling short of quality benchmarks, underscoring that student welfare remains a top priority. The KHDA Director General was speaking during a ‘Meet the CEO’ event organised by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) on Monday. The 'Meet the CEO' is a regular series of press events organised by the GDMO for leaders of prominent Dubai organisations. The session was also attended by Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Director General of GDMO, along with local media leaders and editors-in-chief of UAE newspapers. During the meeting, HE AishaMiran addressed several key topics related to Dubai’s education sector, just days into the 2024-2025 academic year. The discussion highlighted critical aspects of this essential sector, which plays a fundamental role in shaping future generations. HE Aisha Miran noted that preparations for the current academic year had commenced in Januarywith the Authority actively seeking inputs from all stakeholders in the education sector. This effort included over 50 sessions, engaging more than 700 individuals and 290 educational institutions to gather feedback from parents and educators. The ultimate objective is to develop the most effective and efficient educational model that meets the community's needs and keeps pace with Dubai's rapid growth, she said. Addressing a question on Dubai’s education sector, especially in the context of private education institutions, she emphasised three key factors: diversity, flexibility, and high quality. Dubai boasts 223 private schools serving over 365,000 students and offering 17 different curricula. The sector is growing, with six new schools opening this academic year, she said. Rich diversity Miran highlighted that Dubai currently has 285 early childhood centres implementing 17 different curricula and educational programmes. During the 2024-2025 academic year, 29 new centres will open, including the first to offer the Chinese curriculum, creating 2,838 additional enrolment slots. This reflects the sector's rich diversity and ongoing growth to meet the community’s needs, she affirmed. She also noted that Dubai is home to 38 licensed higher education institutions, serving nearly 35,000 students and offering over 650 academic programmes. Four new higher education institutions will open this year, and KHDA is dedicated to attracting institutions that enhance the sector with exceptional content and effective teaching methods, she added. HE AishaMiran outlined the KHDA’s main priorities for the new academic year: “Our focus will be on growth, enhancing Dubai’s reputation as a top global destination for high-quality education while offering diverse options for parents.”She noted significant enrolment increases over the past two years, with a 16% increase in early childhood centres, a 12% boost in schools and higher education, and a 25% growth in international students. She also highlighted implicit support for the Dubai Social Agenda as well the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, including the launch of 39 new educational institutions, which include six private schools, 29 early childhood centres, and four international universities, including the first Chinese university inspired by a UAE-China partnership. Collaborative endeavour The KHDA aims to enhance high-quality educational opportunities for Emirati high achievers and strengthen partnerships with key organisations, Miran said. The Dubai Distinguished Students Program will provide over 400 scholarships to exceptional Emirati students, covering 50% of tuition fees at top schools for the 2024-2025 academic year, she noted, adding that several private schools have already joined the programme. Miran emphasised that Dubai's quality assurance system has effectively promoted transparency and accountability in the education sector. The KHDA will focus on further strengthening this system by supporting schools in need of development, monitoring their improvement plans, and paying special attention to schools with large numbers of Emirati students. Additionally, the KHDA will continue to assess the quality of inclusive education and the overall academic atmosphere in schools, aiming to surpass expectations and raise educational standards. She also highlighted the KHDA’s focus on enhancing the wellbeing of students and educators, emphasising the importance of fostering a supportive learning environment that benefits the entire educational community. She concluded by reaffirming the KHDA’s dedication to enhancing student and educator experiences and improving government services for the student community and parents in Dubaiwhile upholding the highest performance standards.