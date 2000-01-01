The Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation has announced the launch of a specialised vocational programmeto serve the logistics sector. The initiative aims to empower younger people and enable them to benefit from available job opportunities in this vital sector, which is considered among the most promising economic domains. It comes as part of the Corporation's sustained efforts to invest in young Emiratis, providing them the best professional and specialised training, helping integrate them into the labour market, and enhancing their role in achieving sustainable development. This programme aligns with Dubai Customs' efforts,within the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation,todevelop the capabilities of young Emiratis by providing them specialised education and field training in keeping with the highest standards in the logistics sector. The programmeprepares participants to uncover suitable job opportunities in the private sector, thus supporting companiesoperating in the logistics sector and allied fields in attracting national talent and integrating them into the industry. His Excellency Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, emphasised that the specialised vocational programme reflects the vision of the leadership and supports the goals of the ‘Dubai Economic Agenda D33’ by integrating Emiratis into the labour market. He highlighted that the programme is also in alignment with the ‘Dubai Social Agenda 33,’ launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of increasing the number of Emiratis working in the private sector, raising their productivity, and enhancing their economic contribution to promote self-sufficiency and financial independence. Dubai Customs playing such an integral role in realising Dubai’s strategic plans and objectives even into the future is a matter of immense pride, he added. His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Director General of Dubai Customs, affirmedthat Dubai Customs is among the prime government departments focusing on moulding Emirati leaders capable of responding positively to a rapidly changing world and harnessing new opportunities as part of its five-year plan. He added that Dubai Customs offers a positive and motivating work environment based on competence and innovation, and constantly seeks to develop skills and talents of nationals. Expansion plans envisaged HE Dr. Busnad noted that the new vocational programme developed in cooperation with strategic partnersadopts an approach based on global best practices and standards in advanced logisticsincluding its professionaland administrative aspects. He confirmed that the Corporation intends to expand the initiative's scope in coordination with relevant authorities to maximise its benefits and contribute positively to enhancing corporate social responsibility metrics. Headded that participants in the programme will receive academic and field training at various Dubai Customs facilities. This initiative seeks to prepare a distinguished cadre of qualified young Emiratiscapable of offering the highest quality and efficiency in customs and logistics services when they eventually join the workforce. Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director of the Human Resources Sector at Dubai Customs, highlighted the new opportunities that the programme will offer young Emiratis. He noted the importance of the logistics sector as one of the largest and fastest-growing economic domainscapable of accommodating young national talent keen to contribute to sustainable development. The programme will qualify and train national cadres through the Customs Training Center at Dubai Customsin collaboration with strategic partners from the private sectorusing a comprehensive methodology to realise its objectives, thus greatly enhancing their chances of success in the job market.