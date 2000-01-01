His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of five new judicial inspectors of Dubai’s Judicial Inspection Authority.His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also attended the ceremony that took place at the Union House in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed wished the new judicial inspectors success in their roles, emphasising their crucial role in enhancing Dubai's judicial efficiency. He also highlighted the vital part that judges play in upholding fairness, protecting society, and maintaining the rule of law.

Members of the Judicial Inspection Authority who were sworn in included:Ahmed Youssef Abdulatif, Mohamed Mohamed Othman, Mostafa Mohamed Mahmoud, Amro AbdulHakamIbrahim, and Mohamed Ahmed Abdul Wanees.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, the Attorney General of Dubai; His Excellency Judge Mohammed Mubarak Al Sabousi, Director of Dubai’s Judicial Inspection Authority; and His Excellency Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council