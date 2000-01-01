A new medical complex at the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Cairo will be named in honour of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in recognition of a generous AED220 million contribution from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). This latest contribution brings MBRGI's total support for the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation to AED320 million, funding the completion of the medical complex and significantly expanding access to quality healthcare services. The expansion will significantly increase the Centre's capacity to 120,000 outpatients and 12,000 surgeries annually, ultimately serving a total of 132,000 in-patients and out-patients each year. The signing of the agreement between MBRGI and Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai,and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. His Highness emphasised that the ongoing support extended to the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision and directives to make a tangible difference in people's lives and help spread hope. "The Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation plays a crucial humanitarian role, providing a vital lifeline to thousands across the region," His Highness said. "The UAE stands firmly with the Foundation, amplifying its impact and ensuring access to life-saving cardiovascular surgeries for thousands of children, adults, and families. This new contribution will empower the Foundation to expand its reach even further, meeting the growing demand for its services both within Egypt and beyond.” His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), emphasised the UAE leadership's commitment to supporting organisations engaged in charitable and humanitarian work. "Professor Magdi Yacoub is an Arab symbol of both medical expertise and profound humanity. It is a privilege to collaborate on his vital humanitarian projects,” he said. Highlighting the impact of the expanded Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre, he added: "By doubling its capacity, the Centre will meet the needs of a growing number of cardiovascular patients, performing numerous surgeries free of charge and training 1,750 new healthcare professionals." Profound impact Professor Magdi Yacoub expressed his deep gratitude for MBRGI's support, commending the UAE leadership for their unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare both regionally and globally. "This generous contribution will have a profound impact," he stated. "The Centre's expansion will offer renewed hope to heart patients, particularly children in need of life-saving treatment for congenital conditions. By increasing access to care, we can combat the global burden of heart disease and significantly reduce mortality rates." Dr. Magdy Ishak, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation, expressed his deep appreciation for MBRGI's impactful support. He emphasised that the contribution will significantly enhance both the quality and capacity of care provided by the Centre. The funds will equip five new operating theatres, five cardiac catheterisation labs, and a cutting-edge diagnostic and imaging centre, while also expanding clinical services. These additions will allow the centre to serve a larger patient base, particularly newborns in need of specialised care for congenital heart conditions. Furthermore, the investment will bolster critical research efforts, advancing the shared mission of the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation and MBRGI to offer hope and improve lives. The move builds on existing ties between the UAE and Egypt, in line with the UAE”s commitment and ongoing strategy of supporting the development of vital sectors towards increased stability and progress in neighbouring and friendly countries. With UAE contributions totalling AED320 million, the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre will allocate the funds towards the completion of a new complex in 6th of October City, Egypt. Spanning 35.67 feddans (approximately 37 acres), the complex will focus primarily on building capacity to treat newborns with congenital heart defects, raising their chances of living healthy lives by 95%. The new complex will also feature an additional 300 beds and 36 outpatient clinics. It aims to triple the current number of training graduates to 2,625 healthcare professionals by training 1,750 professionals annually. The Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre is also developing the Middle East’s largest dedicated cardiac research and innovation centre. With a focus on pioneering treatments for complex heart diseases, congenital conditions, and other prevalent health challenges in the developing world, the centre aspires to become a global leader in cardiovascular medicine, research, and innovation. This ambitious vision aims to offer hope and healing to all in need, regardless of their location, social standing, or economic circumstances. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of non-communicable deaths, claiming an estimated 1.5 million lives annually in Africa alone. Many deaths are preventable with access to well-equipped facilities and qualified professionals. In Egypt, cardiovascular disease accounts for 40% of all deaths. 15 years of specialised medical care Established in 2009 by Professor Magdi Yacoub, the Aswan Heart Centre has been a pioneer in offering specialised medical care and heart surgeries free of charge to poor and disadvantaged communities in Egypt and across the region. The medical team operating in the Aswan Heart Centre will soon join the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Cairo, offering free treatment to heart patients.