Dubai Government Human Resources Department And Dubai Land Department Sign Memorandum Of Cooperation To Empower Dubai's Workforce Through Partnership
Dubai Government Human Resources Department And Dubai Land Department Sign Memorandum Of Cooperation To Empower Dubai’s Workforce Through Partnership
(12 September 2024)

  

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) and the Dubai Land Department signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to establish a comprehensive framework that enhancescollaboration in behavioural competency assessment of employees and the exchange of expertise in the realm of human resources.

The agreement seamlessly aligns with ongoing efforts by the DGHR Department to equip government employees with essential skills that enhance their job performance, enabling them to easily navigate challenges. It also reaffirms the Department’s commitment to strengtheningDubai’s human resources sector and professional competitiveness by offering innovative insights and forward-thinking solutions.

The MoC was signed by H.E. Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the DGHRDepartment, and H.E. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, the Director-General of the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

During the event,H.E. Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasiemphasised the DGHR Department’s dedication to nurturing strong relations with various governmental organisations in Dubai. He also highlighted the role of collaboration in driving the exchange of expertise and ensuring continuous development of Dubai’s workforce, in line with the Emirate’s vision to enhance the capabilities of its government employees.

Al Falasi said: "By signing this strategic MoC with the Dubai Land Department, we aim to strengthen our workforce, enhancing the skills and knowledge of all employees. The collaboration primarily aims to improve behavioural competencies through integrated educational programs and innovative training pathways, that make employees future-ready and improve their professional capabilities. Moreover, it seeks to promote the holistic development of diverse sectors across the Emirate.”

H.E. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, the Director-General of the Dubai Land Department (DLD), said: “Forging effective partnerships with government organisations is a fundamental pillar in the pursuit of excellence and sustainable development within our organisation. The purpose of this MoC is to strengthen our partnership with the DGHR Department, further enhancingthe capabilities of our qualified workforce and improving job performance to meet future demands. Our utmost priority is to empower our workforce with the necessary skills to navigate through rapid changes, aligning with Dubai's strategic vision.”

“Our partnership goes beyond merely providing cutting-edge training programs. It encompasses the creation of an integrated framework that prioritises ongoing skill enhancement and the attainment of high levels of knowledge excellence and innovation. This collaboration will play a vital role in cultivating a more dynamic and efficient workplace, fortifying the preparedness of our workforce, and strengthening Dubai's competitiveness both locally and globally.” Bin Ghalita added.

The collaboration aims to create an integrated system encompassing innovative training programs tailored to meet the specific requirements of each department. It will also include studies on human resources, with an aim to foster innovation and knowledge excellence.

The DGHR Department will offer evaluation suggestions for each activity, as well as a detailed list of behavioural competencies and essential criteria to be used in the assessment process. Furthermore, the department will provide assessment tools, and a specific competency template, and create reports in alignment with the targeted purpose of the assessments, which will be available in both Arabic and English languages.

