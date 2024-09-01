It would be fair to say that FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup format has sparked wildly different reactions from the global football community. The new reforms have been introduced to raise the tournament's profile, but the changes have not met with universal approval. Read on as we take a closer look. Club World Cup Offers Promise for Smaller Nations The tournament format gives clubs in smaller football nations a golden opportunity to gain exposure when they rub shoulders with some of the top teams in the world. They can boost their coffers with the windfall from the showpiece, earning amounts that would normally be out of reach for clubs of their stature. For example, Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates will be desperate to prove their mettle against some of the other continental titans. The Hernan Crespo-led outfit won the 2023/24 AFC Champions League against the odds and will grab this opportunity to shine on the world stage with both hands. Historically, teams from less prominent regions have struggled at international competitions such as the Club World Cup. However, this new format opens up the tournament and gives them a platform to trade blows with some of the biggest names in football. The financial aspect is mouthwatering. The prize pool for the new revamped scheme is over $100 million. This money could make Al-Ain much more competitive. They need all the funds they can accrue to reinforce their squad, improve club facilities and other areas that will give them a more competitive edge. Their participation in an expanded Club World Cup will also have a knock-on effect to associated sectors such as the online betting industry. Al-Ain's appearance at the Club World Cup will spark a surge in sports betting in UAE, with punters scouring Arab sportsbooks for odds and markets. The excitement surrounding the tournament will lead punters to place wagers on Al-Ain's matches, this providing an uptick in activity for betting operators in the region. This can deliver massive tax revenues for the UAE, while the club could gain more sponsorship deals and commercial opportunities. Al-Ain would be able to negotiate better terms on their existing sponsorship deals with their newfound international leverage. European Clubs are Justifiably Concerned Not everyone has welcomed the new changes to the Club World Cup. Several prominent European clubs have reservations about the new system. Most of these clubs are already baulking under the pressure of their congested schedules. The new format will put more strain on their players and the team. The packed calendar is already taking its toll on the top players, with some openly voicing concerns about the number of games they have to play. Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, and Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk have all moaned about the number of games they are playing. Chelsea and Manchester City are set to feel the brunt of this extended football calendar. Both have automatically qualified for the tournament because of their recent Champions League wins. However, they could play up to 75 games this season if they make it to the final. To make matters worse, the 2025/26 Premier League season starts in early August, leaving players little time to rest. Unsurprisingly, there are widespread worries that these players will be burnt out. Some players may need to skip international tournaments to avoid overexertion. European clubs may be forced to resort to giving players mid-season holidays, a notion floated by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. There are also worrying logistical challenges. Many player contracts expire on June 30 in the middle of the showpiece, creating a more complicated scenario for clubs. FIFA have been callously dismissive of the concerns raised. President Gianni Infantino dismissed the backlash and disregarded the practical realities for clubs and players. However, several organisations have taken the matter up. The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) initiated legal action to address the overloading of players. The new Club World Cup format is a bold charge by FIFA to globalise the sport and give the underdogs a chance to shine, but it also presents top European clubs with a headache. FIFA cannot afford to ignore the players it is supposed to protect. They must address the player and club concerns to ensure this tournament delivers a spectacle worthy of the name.