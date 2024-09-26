His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, today inaugurated the ISM Middle East exhibition alongside co-located shows Gulfood Green and Private Label Middle East. Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 24-26 September 2024, tens of thousands of visitors are expected to attend the three events across eight halls at the venue. His Highness undertook a tour of ISM Middle East, the region's largest and exclusive trade event for the confectionery and snacks industry, and Gulfood Green, accompanied by His Excellency Helal Almarri, DirectorGeneral of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism,and Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA). Following the official opening, Gulfood Green’s Food for Future Summit got underway with apanel session on food security and climate change, which explored ways to better ensure global food access and equity. Speaking as part of the panel discussion, Abdulhakim Elwaer, Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), noted that 713 to 757 million people endured food insecurity globally in 2023, which adds up to 1 in 11 people worldwide, and 1 in 5 in Africa. “The persistence of hunger and food insecurity, particularly in the Near East and North Africa, calls for collaborative efforts to ensure that we are on track to meet the Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger,” he said. Building on Dubai’s long-standing position as an investor-friendly global business hub, one of the principle aims of Gulfood Green will be to connect start-ups, investors and governments. This was reflected on the opening day at the buzzing Green Shoots Start-Up Zone, where over 130 start-ups showcased their groundbreaking products and solutions to an audience that included some of the largest institutional investors in the UAE and beyond, including Dubai Holding, the UAE Ministry of Economy, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. An Investor Lounge within the Green Shoots Start-up Zone, and a comprehensive meetings programme, maximised networking opportunities for investors and start-ups alike. Sustainability focus Andrew Ive, Founder and Managing General Partner of Big Idea Ventures, said: “Technology exists to create a food system which is far more sustainable. The UAE has resourcesand a commitment to sustainability, with the ability to become a world leader by bringing innovators together at conferences such as Gulfood Green. Together, we are taking technology to the necessary people, scaling ideas and turning them into a reality.” The first day of ISM Middle East Expert witnessed discussions around global and emerging trends in the confectionery and snacks industry, market insights and outlook for the MENA region, and expert advice on entering MENA markets. Alongside ISM Middle East and Gulfood Green, Private Label Middle Eastbrings together global food suppliers, private labels, and contract manufacturers from 40+ countriesat Dubai World Trade Centre.The eventsare strictly for trade professionals only. Attendance is free and registered participantscan access all three events in their entirety with a single pass. For more information and to register, visit Gulfood Green, ISM Middle East, and Private Label Licensing Middle East.