Podeo, a platform specialising in managing, distributing, and producing audio podcasts, and Dolby, a global audio technology company known for its cutting-edge innovations in sound quality and immersive audio experiences, announced a collaboration aimed at equipping the region’s audio content creators with state-of-the-artaudio technologies and tools to connect with a global audience. The announcement was made during the fourth edition of the Dubai PodFest, organised by the Dubai Press Club under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. The partnership announced at the region’s largest gathering of podcasters reflects Dubai Press Club’s commitment to leading the way in future digital trends and underscores its belief in the significance of collaborations for enhancing media tools. As part of the collaboration, Podeo will be integrating the Dolby Atmos immersive audio into its service. This innovative integration of Dolby Atmos seeks to elevate audio podcasts to a whole new dimension, setting a newstandard for how audio shows are experienced. By harnessing the pioneering spatial sound experience of Dolby Atmos, Podeo will enable creators to transporttheir listeners directly into the heart of their audio content. With Dolby Atmos, creators can craft multi-layeredprecision-driven soundscapes that fully immerse their audiences. Stefano Fallaha, CEO and Founder of Podeo, said: “Imagine sound moving around you—above, below, and all around—capturing every nuance of emotion, action, and environment. This isn't just listening anymore; it's feeling the story unfold. Announcing the integration of Dolby Atmos at Dubai PodFest2024 is a testament to Podeo's relentless pursuit of empowering creators to forge deeper connections with their audiences and take their podcasts to new heights. We are raising the bar for the entire industry. Karan Grover, Senior Director at Dolby Laboratories, IMEA, stated: “Podeo has always been at the forefront of Arabic-language podcast innovation. With Dolby Atmos, they are delivering an experience that exceeds expectations, setting new benchmarks for both creators and listeners. We are excited to announce this collaboration at Dubai PodFest2024 and look forward to working with Podeo to transform the podcast landscape, offering a deeper, richer, and more lifelike spatial sound experience that will make listeners fall in love with podcasts even more.” The partnership comes amidst significant advancements in the podcast industry both globally and in the Arab region. It addresses the global shifts in audio content consumption, with statistics indicating a rising interest in podcasts among Arab audiences, thereby presenting a valuable investment opportunity in this expanding market. Podeo is dedicated to integrating cutting-edge technology throughout its distribution platform. With the rollout of Dolby Atmos on the Podeo app—the leading Arabic podcast app in the MENA region, featuring over 4 million shows—Podeo is at the forefront of transforming the podcast experience. This integration solidifies Podeo's position as an industry innovator, heralding a new era of immersive sound that redefines the interaction between creators and audiences in the audio landscape. For more information, visit Podeo.co or Dolby.com