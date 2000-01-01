Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) is organising the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024 (GWFD 2024) on November 26 and 27 at the Madinat Jumeirah. The DWE will host the prestigious global event for the third time, bringing together international leaders, experts, and representatives of global organizations. This marks another occasion where the UAE, with its remarkable efforts in championing and empowering women, continues to be a torchbearer for the world. The Forum will also help underscore the UAE’s substantial contributions to advancing global sustainable development goals, while highlighting the international community’s confidence in its outstanding ability to host major events. Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, emphasised that the remarkable global standing and exceptional achievements of Emirati women across various sectors are the embodiment of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s visionary approach to women's empowerment. She emphasised that the continued support and encouragement Emirati women receive under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, play a pivotal role in enabling their empowerment and success. Inspiring Sessions Sheikha Manal stated, “We are honoured and proud to once again host the Global Women’s Forum, now in its third iteration, a platform that has emerged as a powerful global voice in championing the role of women across diverse development paths. This forum serves as a catalyst for impactful dialogue and inspiring sessions to find tangible solutions to the persistent challenges women still face in various regions of the world. By empowering women to fulfil their familial, social, economic, and political roles, as envisioned in the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, we contribute to a brighter future for all.” She emphasised that overcoming these challenges demands greater international collaboration and partnerships, a vital objective of the Forum. Her Highness announced the Forum’s three central themes of ‘Future Economies, Future Societies,’ ‘Collective Engagements, Collective Actions,’ and ‘Impactful Technologies, Impactful Innovations,’ which will serve as focal points for discussions and sessions during the event. The ‘Future Economies, Future Societies’ theme will explore best practices, strategies, and initiatives to build resilient governments and societies. The second pillar, ‘Collective Engagements, Collective Actions,’ will spotlight collaborative efforts in women's empowerment and gender balance alongside strategies to strengthen global economic cooperation. And lastly, the theme of ‘Impactful Technologies, Impactful Innovations’ will examine the transformative effects of accelerating technologies, highlighting innovations that positively influence women and society. Over two days, the Forum will host various sessions and dialogues to explore the role of women in these crucial areas to come up with solutions and proposals that enhance their participation across diverse sectors. Additionally, best practices will be showcased during workshops and high-level sessions to inspire governments and international organisations to advance women's empowerment further. HH Sheikha Manal emphasised that the organisation of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024 underscores the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting women and amplifying their contributions in various fields. This initiative aligns with the DWE’s strategic focus on strengthening global partnerships, which remains a top priority in its current strategic plan. Through these efforts, the Forum aims to drive significant progress in advancing the global women’s agenda. A vital platform HH Sheikha Manal noted that the Forum serves as a vital platform to showcase the world’s most successful experiences and practices in supporting and empowering women while highlighting inspiring female role models across various fields. “We are committed to building on the success of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai, which achieved remarkable results in its 2016 and 2020 editions. The last edition saw the participation of over 3,000 attendees from 175 countries and featured more than 60 sessions featuring over 100 distinguished officials, visionary leaders, and influential figures.” Her Highness said that the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024 aims to spotlight the crucial roles women play across governments and in business, as well as their significant contributions to the global economy and society. The prestigious event seeks to develop policy frameworks and proposals that can guide governments in boosting women’s participation in the governmental, economic and technical spheres. The Forum will also serve to foster dialogue between the government, the private sector, and relevant partners to further enhance women's roles across all sectors. Shaping policies and legislation Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Dubai Women Establishment, highlighted that the Forum will delve into a wide array of issues impacting policy, legislation, and public-private partnerships, as well as entrepreneurship, digital economies, and broader economic and social trends. Her Excellency emphasised that the Forum’s themes address significant challenges in advancing women’s empowerment and gender equality. They also present opportunities to solidify women’s rights and harness their talents to create sustainable economies and thriving societies. She noted that, as the world evolves, these discussions are crucial to ensuring that women remain at the forefront of progress and innovation.