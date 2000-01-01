Food Tech Valley, a UAE-government-led initiative aimed at building a sustainable food ecosystem, has announced a significant milestone in its expansion plans by signing an agreement with Spinneys, the market leading premium supermarket chain. Under the 27-year agreement, Spinneys will develop a 500,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art processing facility within Food Tech Valley, which is set to become operational in the near future. The partnership aims to foster innovation in food processing, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to strengthening food security and sustainability, and is aligned with Dubai's vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable and advanced food technologies. The agreement was signed between Rashed Mohammad, Chief Real Estate Officer of Wasl, and Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys. Rashed Mohammad, Chief Real Estate Officer of Wasl, commented, “We welcome Spinneys to Food Tech Valley and look forward to working closely with them on their ambitious journey to provide UAE consumers with sustainably grown, high quality food supplies. The addition of the Spinneys facility further strengthens our commitment to transforming the food sector and positioning Dubai as a hub for food innovation, sustainability, and security. We look forward to supporting the UAE’s food security with partners who share the same commitment to growing in sustainable, future-focused ways.” Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys, said: “As a homegrown brand, we are committed to the well-being of our customers, our communities and the UAE ecosystem. Spinneys has always championed local farmers and food producers, hence our partnership with Food Tech Valley assumes greater importance. We are incredibly proud to be part of the visionary Food Tech Valley project, which is bringing world-leading innovation to Dubai's food sector. This partnership marks a significant step in our ambitious growth plans, enabling us to better serve our customers with cutting-edge food processing capabilities.” Food Tech Valley, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continues to attract key industry players and innovators to collaborate. This latest partnership with Spinneys underscores the role of Food Tech Valley in facilitating pioneering projects, while providing an ideal platform for industry leaders like Spinneys to innovate and scale their operations. With over 90% of food in the UAE being imported and a projected 50% increase in demand for food by 2030, Food Tech Valley will play an integral role in developing a more sustainable and self-sufficient food ecosystem. This is aligned with the UAE government’s ambition to make the nation among the world’s leaders in the Global Food Security Index by 2051. Food Tech Valley will act as a catalyst for transforming the UAE into a global hub for tech-based food and agricultural solutions. In line with the UAE Food Security National Strategy 2051, Food Tech Valley is based on connectivity, innovation, and the facilitation of business growth in food tech. It will incorporate production zones, warehousing, logistics, and cold-storage facilities, an innovation and R&D center, an academy, a business park, a marketplace, a visitor center, and residential areas.