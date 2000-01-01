His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Council (DMC), said the Council is committed to follow the path set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to advancesustainable development, with a key focus onnurturing human capital. His Highness said that the Councilseeks to introduceinnovative initiatives to nurture the development of talented media professionals who have the capabilities to shape the industry’s future. His Highness emphasised the Council's dedication to thevision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to invest in developing a new generation of leaders who can foster greater innovation and excellence. He highlighted the Council's efforts to collaborate with partners to identify and nurture talent capable of charting new growth avenues for the media industry. He expressed the hope that media institutions will take on a larger role in inspiring young talent and providing them with opportunities to transform the industry. His Highness made these remarks during a meeting of the Dubai Media Council, during which he reviewed the progress the Council has made on achieving its objectives and assessedthe outcomes of various media initiatives, including talent development, leadership, and training programmes delivered in the form of workshops and seminars. Enhancing collaboration The meetingalso explored strategies to accelerate the achievement of the Council’s strategic objectives in the upcoming phase by enhancing collaboration with partners in the media industry. This includes professional partnerships with leading media institutions in Dubai and the UAE, and academic collaborations with universities and providers of specialised media programmesas part of a holistic programme aimed at training and qualifying future media professionals. The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council; Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Council; and members of the Council: His Excellency Malek Al Malek, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Karam; His Excellency Younes Al Nasser; Her Excellency Amal Ahmed bin Shabib, and His Excellency Mohammed Al Mulla. Building talent On the sidelines of the Dubai Media Council meeting, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met with recipients of the first two cohorts of the ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students’ at the Mohammed bin Rashid School for Communication. He commended them for their commitment to academic excellence and urged them to continue acquiring new skills that will enable them to contribute to the growth ofthe media industry both in Dubai and the wider Arab world. His Highness highlighted the leadership's commitment to supporting youth, emphasising their role as future media leaders. He expressed confidence in their ability to shape a dynamic, competitive media landscape in the UAE that keeps pace with state-of-the-art advancements in the global media industry. The ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students’ aims to encourage Emirati youth to work in the media sector, raise national participation, and ensure graduates are well-prepared to contribute to the sector’s future, aligned with Dubai's vision to be a leading global media hub. Empowering youth Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, noted that Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed's meeting with the scholarship recipients reflects the leadership's vision of empowering youth. She said under His Highness’s leadership, Dubai Media Council continues to develop a new generation of media leaders. She stressed the Council’s commitment to advancing Dubai's media industry by nurturing national talent and fostering an environment of innovation. This approach, she noted, is crucial to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading media hub. The exceptional performance of the scholarship recipients, she added, further reinforces the bright outlook for the media sector. Her Excellency Nehal Badri said that investing in human capital is vital for driving development by building capabilities and enhancing competitiveness across sectors, including the media industry. She highlighted that the first and second cohorts of scholarship recipients will play a pivotal role in realising thegoals of the development strategy for the sector. The Dubai Media Council is expanding the ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students’ by strengthening partnerships with top universities and providing outstanding students opportunities to work with leading media institutions in Dubai. The Council is also considering extending the scholarship to include Master's programmes.