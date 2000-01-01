Visitors to Expand North Star 2024, which is organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy at Dubai Harbour from 13 – 16 October, have praised the event as a unique global platform to explore opportunities and build partnerships in diverse digital sectors, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence. Attendees emphasised that Dubai has succeeded in bringing together all sectors of the digital economy under one roof, creating an ideal platform for investors and startups to discuss mutual opportunities and learn about the latest technologies that are shaping the global digital economy landscape. Visitors pointed out that the exhibition provides a vital opportunity to learn about the latest developments within the tech space, as well as be inspired by the success stories of entrepreneurs in the world of the digital economy. Attendees highlighted the importance of learning about the emerging role of artificial intelligence and its impact on shaping the future across all aspects of life, in addition to its impact on the work environment and potential to enhance the performance of diverse business sectors. Exploring Innovative Ideas Nihad Brankovic, Managing Director of Financial Services at Libra Partners, said: “This is my first time at this global event, which has provided access to many inspiring experiences. The level of organisation and hospitality is truly impressive, allowing creative and innovative ideas to come together in one place.” Brankovic praised the calibre of companies participating in the exhibition, stating thattheir proactive ideas that are shaping the future of artificial intelligence to deliver the best services across all sectors.He pointed out that his visit to the exhibition is aimed at exploring startups that offer rewarding investment opportunities. Driving Global Impact Jin Shan San, Director of the Gulf and Middle East Region at Kehua Co. Ltd., said: “I am participating in this distinguished event for the first time following the significant impact achieved by previous editions. The exhibition is an innovative platform with exciting opportunities for companies and investors.” He continued: “Our participation in the exhibition is primarily to search for opportunities for cooperation with local companies and explore potential investments, especially in the field of data, which is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world.” Inspiring the Next Generation Students Hajar Rashid and Shaima Mohammed expressed their gratitude to the event organisers, praising Expand North Star as a source of inspiration that contributes to stimulating creativity and entrepreneurial projects. They said: “This is the first time we have visited the exhibition, which is full of creativity, innovation, and vitality. It embodies the creative vision of Dubai, which amazes the world every day.” They added: “It is innovative in its design and concept, and there are a variety of different aspects that you don't usually see in other events. The idea is unique and reinforces Dubai's position as a city that always offers something new and is ahead of the world.” They explained that the event exceeded their expectations and provided them with many ideas about artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, which they found inspiring for their professional future and for developing their experience and capabilities. Shaping Innovative Projects Mohammed Abarkani, a Software Engineer at Roots Software Limited, said: “It is very important for me as a software engineer based in the United Kingdom to meet all the different companies from all over the world and try to meet like-minded people. I am seeking to establish some businesses here in the UAE and, through this exhibition, I am also seeking to meet some investors to discuss some business ideas.” He added: “It was a good opportunity for me to meet people and see some interesting projects, and we exchanged some information. This reinforces the exhibition’s position as a platform for ideas to come together and businesses to be established.” DevelopingExceptional Models Mohammed Al Tamimi, Quality and Testing Engineer at EDGE Group, said that Expand North Star 2024 is of great significance in the field of artificial intelligence and learning about the latest developments in modern technologies. Al Tamimisaid: “I was able to attend the seminars and see people presenting creative ways to deal with all of the requirements of our industry. This was very important to me and the main incentive for me to attend and participate in this global event, in addition to discussing advanced solutions and creative ideas.” Showcasing Advanced Solutions Sayed Junaid, Software Quality Analyst at Naggaro MENA, considered Expand North Star 2024 to be the most important exhibition in its field and a valuable opportunity for startups to showcase their ideas and solutions. Junaidcommented: “The large attendance of companies and major participation from a group of the most important speakers and influencers in the sector worldwide was the main incentive for me to attend the exhibition, in addition to the keenness to discover the best opportunities for cooperation with local companies and discover potential investments, especially in the field of data, for which the region is one of the most important markets. Dubai is also the most important region to launch from towards other global markets.”