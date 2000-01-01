His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, attended the inaugural Aviation Future Week (AFW), organised by Emirates Airline andthe Museum of the Future. The event, which commenced today, brings together global aviation leaders, industry experts, and innovators for a dialogue on shaping the future of the industry. Speaking on the occasion of the event, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said: “Guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate has strategically invested in developing its talent pool and creating a vibrant ecosystem that fosters partnerships across all sectors, including aviation. This forward-thinking approach has transformed Dubai into a global leader in innovation and a pivotal force in shaping the future of the aviation industry.” His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said: “Under the directives of its visionary leadership, the UAE’s strategic investments in aviation facilities and infrastructure, combined with a commitment to service excellence, have positioned the country as a global leader in this field. “Today, the aviation sector contributes up to 13.3% of the UAE’s GDP. Passenger traffic at our airports surged by 12.6% during the first eight months of 2024, with nearly 98 million passengers travelling through the UAE, compared to 87 million in the same period last year. We also expect the total number of passengers travelling through the country’s airports to reach about 145 million by the end of December 2024. This growth underscores the UAE’s growing appeal as a travel destination and a critical transit point for passengers from all corners of the world. In addition, our industry is exploring opportunities to augment operational fuel efficiency, sustainable aviation fuel, and low-carbon aviation fuel.” HE Al Marri added: “The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that the air transport market in the UAE will grow by 170% over the next 20 years, resulting in an additional 101 million passenger flights by 2037. This growth, also characterised by substantial strides toward sustainability within aviation, is expected to contribute approximately $127.7 billion to the UAE’s national economy, affirming the aviation sector as a cornerstone of our economic development.” Running from 15-17 October, AFW features the participation of UAE government ministers, senior government officials, executives from the aviation industry as well as leaders in the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and logistics spaces. A platform to showcase visions for the future of aviation, the international event provides an open forum to discuss future challenges and opportunities, including the passenger experience, meeting growing demand, enhancing logistics and air cargo, and integrating AI in aviation.