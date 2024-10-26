The eighth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) will kick off on 26 October 2024with a stunning array of fitness activities and experiences around the city designed to widen public participation and motivate more people to switch to an active lifestyle.Launched in 2017 under the patronageof His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the hugely popular initiative showcasesDubai's sustained efforts to be recognised asthe world's most active city. The DFCseeks to inspire the community as one to aim for incremental fitness goals and a healthier lifestyle by committing to 30 minutes of daily physical activity over a period of 30 days. Starting Saturday, 26 October 2024, Dubai will transform into one sprawling gym hosting 30 action-packed days of fitness, fun and community activities and events to enable everyone to realise the 30x30 goals. Running until Sunday, 24 November, DFC 2024 promises an unparalleled experiencefor everyone,regardless of age or ability. This year’s programme featuresan expanded range of workout options at fitness villages and community hubs across the city, in-person classes combining classic fitness trendsas well as the latest fads, and mega events at iconic Dubai locations to inspire and get peoplemoving. As always, the Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, is among the major highlights this year too. Registrations are now open for this monumental event that turns Sheikh Zayed Road into a massive running track. Dubai Run participants can opt fora 10-km challenge or amore relaxed 5-km routecatering to all fitness levels. The event marks the grand finale of the DFC. His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General oftheDubai Sports Council (DSC), said: "Dubai Fitness Challenge embodies our city’s deep-rooted commitment to fostering a healthier, more vibrant community. It goes beyond the daily 30 minutes of exercise – it's about inspiring a lifelong pursuit of well-being. Each year, we turn Dubai into a vast fitness arena, where residents and visitors alike unite with energy and determination to reach new heights in their personal fitness journeys. This initiative encourages everyone – from individuals to families and entire communities – to break boundaries, discover new passions, and redefine what it means to live an active life. Our mission is to ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has access to opportunities that promote health, happiness, and a sense of accomplishment. We look forward to seeing this year’s challenge set new milestones, bringing us closer to our goal of a healthier and more active Dubai." Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said: "Since its inception in 2017, Dubai Fitness Challenge has impacted millions by encouraging a healthier, more active lifestyle. Each edition, we see the incredible energy of Dubai come alive, with people from all walks of life uniting around a common goal: to make fitness and wellness an everyday priority. This year promises to be the most community-focused yet, with an even broader array of fitness experiences and events designed to bring families, friends, and colleagues together in a collective movement towards improved health and wellness. We can’t wait to see the city come together once again to move, sweat, and inspire." Register now at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com and sign upfor a month filled with fun, camaraderie, and shared experiences. Walking, jogging, cycling, yoga, or the gym, there are options aplenty for everyone, including those who arejust starting out on theirfitness journey. Thirty days of free and accessible fitness opportunities apart, those registering early stand a chance to win Emirates air ticketsto bring two guests to Dubai for an unforgettable experience including hotel accommodation and participation in the iconic Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai. Here is a look at everything on offer throughoutthis year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge. Three Fitness villages With an extensive lineup of experiences including sports, classes, events, and more, three 30 x 30 fitness villages at Kite Beach, Al Warqa’a Park, and Zabeel Park will be accessible to the public for free. These vibrant epicentres of sporting activity create a lively atmosphere that encourages greater participation and fosters a sense of community. Join the challenge at the DP World Kite Beach 30 x 30 Fitness Village, where fitness meets fun in one of Dubai's most vibrant destinations. Here, you’ll find activities tailored to all fitness levels and ages, including an impressive sports lineup, fitness zones, and dedicated children's classes. Watch fitness inspiration come to life at the e& Main Stage while enjoying a wide variety of activities. From gymnastics, boxing, and MMA to exciting new additions, including beach volleyball and water sports, there’s no shortage of ways for you to get active. Additionally, with family-friendly zones, a wellness area, and the aqua park, Kite Beach provides the perfect backdrop for both fitness and fun. Open weekdays from 8:00 am to 1:00 pmfor schools and 3:00 pmto 11:00 pmfor the public, and from 7:00 amto 11:00 pmon weekends, this fitness village is more than just a workout venue – it’s your chance to connect, stay active, and achieve your own personal 30 x 30 goals. Conveniently located in Zabeel Park, the all-new Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village is your ultimate destination for an immersive experience that combinesrunning and cycling. This space boasts a variety of fitness zones, including a new Cricket Zone, Running Club, Spinning Zone, 3 on 3 Basketball Court and a Kids’ Fitness Zone. With plenty of opportunities for fitness, fun, and photo-worthy moments along the way, you can also join in on dance sessions and fitness classes held on the main stage. So, whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just starting your fitness journey, the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village invites you to come together in a celebration of health and community. Serving as the central hub from where participants cancollect theirbibs for the Dubai Ride and Dubai Run events, this fitness village is open Monday to Thursday from 4:00 pmto 11:00 pm, with bib collection available throughout, while on Fridays, it opens from midday to midnight, with bib collection starting at 4:00 pm. Saturdays will be just asaction-packed, welcoming peoplefrom 8:00 amto midnight, while on Sundays it will be openfrom 8:00 amto 11:00 pm, with bib collection available throughout the day. Set in the picturesque Al Warqa’a Park, the brand-new RTA Al Warqa’a Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village offers a fun and energising fitness experience for all ages and fitness levels. At the heart of the village is the Cycling Hub, featuring 75 bikes with on-site mechanics to ensure you have a smooth ride, while the new Running Club, along with dedicated zones for kids, ladies, and football lovers, adds variety and ensures that you can find your perfect activity. From supervised playgrounds for children to action-packed multi-sport zones with activities ranging from cycling and football to tennis and basketball, there’s no shortage of ways for you to stay active and have fun. Open Sunday to Thursday from 4:00 pmto 11:00 pm, and Friday to Saturday from 4:00 pmto 11:30 pm, it’s the perfect place for you to get active, stay fit, and create lasting memories!