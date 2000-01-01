Soraya, the inaugural restaurant from 971 Hospitality—the acclaimed team behind London's celebrated Pachamama Group, is proud to announce its support for the campaign organized by Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). This initiative seeks to transform food into a force for good, creating positive change by empowering underprivileged children worldwide through access to quality learning opportunities.

From World Food Day on October 16th until December 13th, 20% of the revenue from Soraya's best-selling dessert, the Giant Halva Profiterole, will be donated to Dubai Cares for two months. This delightful treat features halva, burnt butter, and salted caramel.

Iskandarbek Narzibekov, Founder and Managing Director, at Soraya, expressed his enthusiasm on partnering with Dubai Cares on the 'Taste of Giving' campaign, stating, "We are all in with Dubai Cares for this impactful initiative. I am convinced that providing access to quality education can empower future generations to build a better tomorrow."

Amal Al Redha, Director of Partnerships at Dubai Cares, said: "We are grateful to Soraya for participating with Dubai Cares and supporting the cause of education. Collaborations like this help us empower children and youth with the opportunities they deserve to unlock their full potential."

Soraya's participation in the campaign serves the critical issue of education for underprivileged children and youth globally. By focusing on educational support, the campaign seeks to provide children with access to quality education, ensuring they have the tools they need to thrive in the future.

Soraya is committed to supporting both local and global organizations, including Dubai Cares, recognizing the essential role initiatives like 'Taste of Giving' have in uniting communities and fostering a brighter future for everyone.