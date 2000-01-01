His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, yesterday visited the eighth edition of the ‘Dubai Active, Dubai Active Industry, and Dubai Muscle Show’ at Expo City Dubai. Held in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, the three-day event, which is the Middle East’s leading fitness and bodybuilding exhibition,runs until October 27.The current edition of the event is on course to be the largest in its history since it was first held seven years ago. This year’s show is set to welcome an estimated 38,000 bodybuilding and strength training enthusiastswho can look forward to a wide variety of bodybuilding competitions, fitness challenges and inspiring talks from some of the industry’s biggest personalities, including Mr Olympia champions. As many as 400 exhibitors from 40 countries are in attendance representing the best knowninternational brands specialising in sports equipment, nutritional supplements, fitnessand bodybuilding equipment, with at least 3,000 industry specialists taking part. Organisers are expecting more than 38,000 visitors over the course of three days at the event. During his visit to the exhibition, HH Sheikh Mansoor took a keen interest in products displayed across stalls and pavilions set up by various exhibitors. He was accompanied by His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice-President of the Dubai Sports Council; His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, Francesco Santa, CEO, Italian Exhibition Group Middle East (IEG Middle East), and Rachel Chatham, Managing Director of IEG Middle East. Sheikh Mansoor interacted with representatives of major international companies participating in the exhibition, listening intently as they explained to him their latest productsranging from training, fitness and bodybuilding equipment to supplements, healthy nutrition, apparel, accessoriesand technology. Organisedon the sidelines of the exhibition, an Amateur Bodybuilding Championship is expected to be another major draw. His Highness commended the efforts of the organisers and stressed the Dubai Sports Council’s unwavering commitment to support various sporting events held in partnership with the private sector. He emphasised that this partnership is crucial to the development of new sporting infrastructureand facilities while increasing the contribution of the sports sector to the local economy and spurring new job creation. Up close with legends The exhibition, which features the region’s biggest bodybuilding competition, the Dubai Muscle Classic, and the all-new FMG International Ladies Competition, will enable visitors to engage with leading lights of the sport. This line-up includes the iconic Hadi Choopan, eight-time Mr Olympia Ronnie Coleman, renowned coach Hany Rambod, two-time Mr Olympia Big Ramy, 2019 Mr Olympia winner Brandon Curry, seven-time Mr Olympia and American IFBB pro Phil Heath, and Kai Greene – the three-time Arnold Classic winner and MrOlympia runner-up. All these legends are expected to share their expertise during sessionsheld as part of the Dubai Muscle Talks, offering insights into elite training methods, nutrition strategies and the mindset of champions. Fans will have the opportunity to meet up with their idols, secure autographs and capture one-on-one moments on camera. This year’s edition also witnesses the return of the schools initiative designed to inspire the next generation of fitness lovers, as it offers free tickets for students in the UAE in cooperation with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and Gems Education Foundation, which encourages young people to adopt an active lifestyle and learn from experts in the sports sector. The Dubai Muscle Classic,the region’s biggest and most prestigious bodybuilding competition presented by Optimum Nutrition, offers more than AED70,000 in prize money along with a chance to win 13 IFBB Pro Cards, a sure gateway to the sport’s highest level. Partnering with the IFBB Pro Elite and the Emirates Bodybuilding Federation, the competition promises a very high level of performance as athletes showcase their dedication and sculpted figures on stage. Fitness enthusiasts can look forward to some adrenaline-pumping experiences in the first-of-its-kind ‘HYROX 365 Challenge’, powered by GymNation, which is designed to testthe endurance levels of participating athletes. Additionally, there will be a fun, cross-community collaboration between GymNation and Hyrox with the Heroes of Hope Foundation featuring a People of Determination competition, promoting fitness and inclusivity for all, with the participation of more than 50 children. Combat sports showcase For combat sports afficionados, the Forge Grappling Challenge, presented by Roger Gracie Academy Dubai, will feature live Jiu-Jitsu showdowns and expert-led seminars and demonstrations designed to maximise performances at all levels. Team Nogueira Dubai will host the Future Champions Tournament showcasing the next generation of Boxing, MMA and Muay Thai talents alongside live demonstrations and training sessions for young fighters. The Dubai Muscle Show 2024 is supported by Platinum sponsors Basix, MedX Pharmacy, Raw Nutrition, Life Pharmacy, New Rock Supplements and Taiwan Excellence along with Gold sponsor Panatta, a leader in fitness equipment. They will be joined by the show’s bodybuilding competition sponsor Optimum Nutrition, a trusted supplement brand for professional athletes and gym enthusiasts along with C5 as the energy drinks partner, hydration sponsor and Dubai Muscle Talks Sponsor. For more information on the event, please visitwww.dubaimuscleshow.com, https://dubaiactiveindustry.com, www.dubaiactiveshow.com.