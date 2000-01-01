The Dubai Press Club (DPC) today organised an interactive roundtablesession with Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, to discuss the evolving landscape of content creation in the UAE. Titled ‘Shaping the Future of Content Creation and Empowering Creativity’, the session was attended by leading content creators in the region. Welcoming TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and the content creators to the session, Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of Dubai Media Council, and President of Dubai Press Club,said the gathering provides valuable insights into the strategic vision of one of the world’s most influential social media platforms. She also highlightedDPC’s commitment to organising such events as part of its mission to support thedevelopment of the media industry and empower the next generation of media professionals and content creators. Her Excellency said: “Engaging with influential global leaders in media opens valuable windows of insight into the future of the sector. Over the past 20 years, the Dubai Press Club has built an extensive network that includes some of the most prominent regional and global media organisations, and we are committed to leveraging these connections to benefit local and Arab media, as well as content creators.” She added: “We are delighted that this gathering offers a unique opportunity to explore the factors behind TikTok’s remarkable growth and global impact, as well as to gain insight into the vision of the leader steering this influential platform.” Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok,expressed enthusiasm about being in Dubai and connecting with content creators whose creativity and energy resonate throughout the region. He said that Dubai’s dynamism and creative spirit are truly inspiring. During the roundtable, the CEO outlined TikTok's three core pillars: discovery, creativity, and bridging communities. He explained that the platform is designed to connect users with content that aligns with their interests, while also empowering creators by providing a robust suite of tools. With thousands of effects and advanced capabilities in AI and generative technology, TikTokoffers creators limitless opportunities to bring their ideas to life through visual storytelling. Chew emphasised that communities are where TikTok’s impact is most powerful. Highlighting TikTok’s mission of “inspiring creativity and bringing joy”, he said that each year, the top 10 videos on TikTok reflect joyful content. “As a community, it’s amazing to see the positivity and creativity shared by our users,” he said. Emphasising the importance of quality, he noted, “High-quality videos are essential for engaging viewers. We aim to create a diverse platform with something for everyone, and our role is to provide the tools that sustain a joyful, creative experience for all users.” During his interaction with content creators, the CEO of TikTok gathered valuable feedback and addressed their questions on strategies to enhance their content and expand their reach to a broader audience. The content creators spoke about TikTok’s transformative role in their lives, sharing stories of growing their businesses and achieving a wider audience base. They conveyed their gratitude for the opportunity to meet and engage with the CEO of a leading social media platform. They noted that such gatherings organised by DPC provide essential insights and foster a collaborative environment that inspires content creators to enhance their creativity and strive for excellence in their work. TikTok’s global headquarters are located in Los Angeles and Singapore. Alongside its office in Dubai, the company also has a presence in several major cities worldwide, including New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.