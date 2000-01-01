His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the signing of an agreement between the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and Siemens to initiate the first phase of a project to reduce energy and water consumption in federal government buildings by retrofitting buildings that are energy and water intensive. The signing, which took place during the UAE Government’s Annual Meetings 2024, was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Under the agreement, signed by His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens in the Middle East and the UAE, Siemens will finance, install, test, and operate all systems designed to reduce the consumption of energy and water in federal buildings by 27% compared to the consumption average in the past three years. His Excellency Al Mazrouei said: “Our approach to develop the energy and infrastructure sectors are in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. We work relentlessly to strike a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability.” He added: “Through our partnership with the private sector, we are able to build on our achievements in the energy and infrastructure sectors and drive climate action. The project supports the UAE’s efforts to advance sustainability and preserve natural resources.” Helmut von Struve said: “Siemens is pleased to join forces with MoEI in this project to support the UAE’s objectives ofdecarbonising and improving energy efficiency in the building sector. We believe in the power of public-private partnerships to achieve our shared vision. We will provide the latest technologies available at Siemens to ensure the success of the project.” MoEI is seeking to partner with the private sector to reduce energy and water consumption in high-use federal buildings.