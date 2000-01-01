The 2024 World Cities Culture Summit, hosted for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, concluded in Dubai today. Under the theme ‘Tomorrow’s Culture: How Will the Next Generation Shape Our World?’, the Summit welcomed representatives from over 36 cities, providing a platform for sharing insights on how global cities support the creative economy, invest in cultural and creative industries, and empower talent to shape the future of urban life. Across three days, participants engaged in dynamic discussions, interactive presentations, and one-on-one meetings, fostering partnerships that enhance the global creative economy. Her Highness Sheikha Latifasaid that the 2024 World Cities Culture Summit served as a global platform to explore the crucial role of culture in driving urban development and sustainability. The successful hosting of the Summit further reinforces Dubai’s status as a leading global cultural destination, aligning with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the emirate as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. “The Summit highlighted the transformative power of culture in fostering meaningful global dialogue, contributing to the development of cultural policies, and creating diverse solutions that attract talent. This approach enables communities to tackle global challenges and paves the way for future generations to shape the cultural cities of tomorrow, enriching the global cultural landscape,” Her Highness said. She added: “The 2024 World Cities Culture Summit served as a unique platform where inspiring visions and ideas converged to generate solutions that leverage cultural and creative practices in urban development. It opened new pathways for young talent and creatives, inspiring them to carry forward their journey in showcasing the limitless potential of human creativity. This gathering also offered a remarkable opportunity to present Dubai’s rich history, vibrant culture, and heritage, underscoring the city’s role in connecting diverse cultures worldwide.” Global Report During the Summit, Her Highness also launched the ‘Future of Education in the Creative Economy’ global report, which delves into the educational landscape of cultural and creative industries and highlights the critical role of investing in education to accelerate the growth of the creative economy and cultivate a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy. Largest Edition This year’s Summit saw the participation of 141 delegates, making it the largest edition of the event to date. In a notable development, Dubai introduced a comprehensive report that documents the event’s outcomes and session insights. This report is the first of its kind since the summit began and captures best practices and insights for future reference. Additionally, a Night-Time Policy Accelerator was launched in collaboration with Dubai Culture, the World Cities Culture Forum, and VibeLab. The initiative aims to establish new standards for cultural policies that support night-time activities, enhancing the economic vitality of cities. At the Summit, Community Jameel, a partner of the World Cities Culture Forum, also unveiled its new Healing Arts Scotland Report. This report highlights the significant impact of a major festival organised by the Jameel Arts & Health Lab in partnership with the World Health Organization. Through this initiative, the Lab has successfully championed the integration of arts into Public Health Scotland’s policies, addressing health disparities that affect over 5.4 million people. 30 Diverse Sessions The Summit’s agenda included 30 diverse sessions, including keynotes, panel discussions and challenge sessions covering various topics such as youth’s role in shaping global cultural policies, redefining urban spaces, and integrating culture into health systems. Discussions emphasised creative districts as catalysts for urban innovation, the role of culture in advancing climate solutions, and AI’s growing influence in cultural policymaking. The Summit also explored sustainable funding models for cultural initiatives and strategies from cities around the world. The goal was to equip future generations with the skills and technologies needed to tackle emerging challenges. Dubai Culture also hosted a session titled ‘Tomorrow’s Talent: What Do Creatives Need from Cities?’, which was attended by over 250 participantsandprovided an opportunity for talents and creatives to engage with experts and cultural leaders. The session focused on understanding the needs of creatives and the role of culture in attracting and retaining talent through affordable spaces, advanced technologies, and innovation-centred education. Key Outcomes The sessions at the Summit concluded with several significant outcomes,most notably the need to enhance cultural understanding and knowledge exchange among global cities, share best practices in the cultural and creative industries, explore opportunities for collaboration, and foster increased global engagement. Sustainable Practices Dubai Culture adopted sustainable practices at the 2024 World Cities Culture Summit, with the goal of reducing its carbon footprint through an extensive environmental impact plan. Key initiatives included the introduction of eco-friendly transportation options, recycling stations at all venues of the Summit, a menu featuring 50% plant-based dishes, and a reduction in printed materials by utilising digital solutions such as electronic registration, a dedicated app for the summit, and digital signage. In partnership with The Waste Lab for organic waste management, Dubai Culture also introduced measures to conserve energy and water, reduced the use of single-use materials, and calculated emissions from travel and local transportation. These emissions were offset through carbon credits that support Ghaf tree planting and renewable energy initiatives within the UAE. Cultural Performances and Art Installations The Summit also featured a rich lineup of artistic and cultural performances that showcased Dubai Culture’s commitment to empowering local talent. Designer Jasim Al Naqbi created the Summit’s visual identity, symbolising Dubai as a bridge between the past and future. Art installations included Roudha Al Shamsi’s ‘Desert Tradition Craft,’ Alia Ghubash’s ‘Mountain Tradition Craft,’ Hessa Al Ghandi’s architectural reflections on Dubai’s historic neighbourhoods, and an innovative light installation by Alia Al Sanad inspired by Arabic calligraphy, providing the delegates memorabilia to take home. Munira Al Mulla presented an artwork titled El Baithanahdepicting the connection between community and environment.