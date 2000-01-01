His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, opened thefifth edition of ‘Emarat Al Aman’ competitions at Dubai Mall’s Zabeel Sports District.The event, which runs until 7 November, is being organised by Dubai’s Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA)in collaboration with Emaar.

The opening was attended by His ExcellencyAwad Hader Al Muhairi, Chairman ofSIRA; His ExcellencyKhalifa Ibrahim Al Saleis, CEO of SIRA; His ExcellencyYousufAl Shaibani, CEO of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre; and His ExcellencyOmar Al-Adidi, Secretary General of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security.

Launched in 2018, the ’Emarat Al Aman’ event is aimed at promoting security awareness and community engagement. The event, which has drawn over 500 teams and 4,200 participantssince its launch, fosters active participation from public and private sectors as well as the wider community, inspired by the UAE's foundational principles of unity and collaboration.

This year’s event features a series of physical and mental challenges designed to enhance teamwork, leadership, and strategic thinking among participants.The fifth edition of the event is supported by strategic partners including UXI, Fly Dubai, Emirates NBD, U by Emaar, Emaar Gift Cards, and Dubai Mediaas the official media partner.

The fifth edition also introduces new, innovative side events that go beyond traditional physical and mental challenges. Highlights include an art exhibition, showcasing a photo gallery documenting the event’s journey over the past five editions, and another art exhibition offering visitors an interactive artistic experience with renowned artists.

This year, SIRA has developed a series of new challenges that enhance competition standards and excitement among teams competing for major prizes. Additionally, special gifts are available for both participants and visitors.

Organisers announced that registration is open to all community members via the official event website to participate in the challenges running until 7 November.

For more information, please visit:https://emaratalaman.ae/ar