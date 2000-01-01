In the presence ofHis Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court,honoured recipients of the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity, during the UAE Government’s Annual Meeting 2024, in Abu Dhabi. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed stated: "The UAE deeply values the contributions of intellectuals and inspiring individuals who foster the role of culture and creativity in development. The UAE Order for Culture and Creativity is a well-deserved honour, recognising those whose exceptional work merits the highest accolades from us and our nation.” "Cultural and creative expression supports our journey of sustainable development toward a brighter future." The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mua’lla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, alongside ministers and officials. Fostering cultural and creative expression Organised by the Ministry of Culture as the highest honour of its kind, the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity celebrates exceptional talents whose artistic and creative contributions have significantly enriched the UAE’s cultural landscape and elevated its influence on both regional and international platforms. Through these achievements, the Order underscores the authenticity and importance of the UAE’s cultural and national identity. His Excellency Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, stated that the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity strengthens the UAE's position as a global cultural hub and a model incubator for creativity. It underscores the nation's support for intellectuals, creatives, and the cultural and creative industries. HE Al Qassimi said: “The Ministry of Culture's launch of the Order motivates intellectuals, creatives, and patrons of the arts to pursue excellence, inspire younger generations to engage with culture and creativity, and contribute to the sustainability of the UAE's cultural heritage. These contributions amplify the UAE's cultural message to the world.” The Order’s design incorporates symbols reflecting Emirati heritage, inspiring creatives to produce work that enriches local and global culture. Recipients of the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity in the ‘Custodian’ category included His Excellency Juma Al Majid, Chairman of the Juma Al Majid Center for Culture and Heritage; His ExcellencyZaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE and Chancellor of the UAE University; His ExcellencyMohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; Her Excellency Huda Ibrahim Alkhamis, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation; Abdelmonem bin Eisa Alserkal, Founder of Alserkal Avenue and Dr. Aisha Bilkhair, Research Advisor at the National Archives. Recipients of the Order in the ‘Pioneer’ category included artist Abdulqader Alrais, Artist Eid Faraj Al Rumaithi, singer Mehad Hamad Al Muhairi and actress Ruzaiqa Taresh Alotaiba. The Order is an extension of the Emirates Appreciation Award for Science, Arts and Literature, which was launched to reward the efforts of intellectuals and creatives. The UAE Government’s Annual Meetings 2024 aim to discuss the UAE’s development plans and national priorities for the next year. In line with the direction and vision of the UAE leadership for continuous improvements, this year’s meetings reflect significant changes in terms of organisation, priorities, agenda, guiding principles and objectives, as well as many frameworks it had adopted over the past sessions.