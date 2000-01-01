The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the ‘Earth’s Treasures in Hatta’ winter camp, set to take place on weekends at Hatta Heritage Village from 9 November to 2 December. The campis part of Dubai Culture's commitment to educating youth on the importance of preserving the nation’s natural and cultural heritage. It also aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to foster comprehensive development in Hatta and enhance its cultural and artistic landscape. Themed ‘Preserving Hatta’s Natural Heritage’, the camp is designed for children aged 7 to 12, offering them an engaging way to connect with Hatta’s natural environment through hands-on educational activities led by experts. These activities will delve into Hatta’s natural and cultural heritage, cultivatingan understanding of sustainability and a passion for discovery in young participants. Mariam Dhaen Al Tamimi, Acting Director of the Heritage Sites Departmentsaid that the ‘Earth’s Treasures in Hatta’ winter camp reflects Dubai Culture’s commitment to promoting environmental and cultural awareness among young generations. “The Authority is committed to offering children enriching educational experiences through the camp, helping to expand their intellectual and creative perspectives. The camp allows them to explore Hatta’s history, geological features, and natural resources while embarking on unique adventures inspired by the local environment. The workshops offered at the camp are crafted to nurture children’s skills, ignite their creativity, and enhance their learning, providing insights into sustainability, ancestral lifestyles, and resilience in facing climate challenges,” she said. During the camp, children will embark on exciting field adventures to explore the formation of the Hatta mountains, geological processes, and their impact on the ecosystem. They will also create topographic maps, building skills in creativity, spatial awareness, and critical thinking. Other unique educational experiences include visiting excavation sites, discovering Earth’s history through rocks and fossils, and using tools in a simulated dig to uncover hidden treasures, deepening their understanding of geology and palaeontology. Additionally, children will join specialised workshops on rocks and minerals, where they will investigate the diversity of local rock and mineral formations, sculpt rock structures, identify minerals, and apply their knowledge outdoors, encouraging teamwork and critical thinking. To deepen their scientific understanding of natural processes, participants will explore erosion and how natural forces shape landscapes. They will simulate erosion with rocks, sand, and water, gaining hands-on insights that foster curiosity and environmental awareness. A workshop titled ‘Building Hatta: From Stone Masonry to Cave Dwellings’ will highlight how ancient civilisations adapted to their surroundings, allowing children to build miniature models of stone structures and cave dwellings. In the ‘Exploring Ecosystems and Terrariums’ workshop, participants will create terrariums and miniature terraced gardens, learning about plant growth, water cycles, and sustainable farming. The camp will also feature the ‘UAE National Day Adventure,’ celebrating the UAE’s National Day with a treasure hunt in simulated Hatta landscapes, where children will uncover hidden treasures and clues about the UAE’s history and culture.