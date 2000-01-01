Vacuum cleaners are now must-haves for any home. They make it easy to keep your spaces clean and comfortable by removing dirt, dust, and debris from floors, carpets, and upholstery. A vacuum cleaner creates healthier living spaces since regular vacuuming helps reduce indoor allergens. Additionally, it helps keep your home free from pet hair, dust, and pollen, which can cause asthma and allergies. With the right type, you can also improve your home’s indoor air quality. A high-quality vacuum cleaner is an indispensable device that helps you save time while keeping your home clean and healthy. Choosing the Best Vacuum for Your Home Investing in a good-quality vacuum cleaner ensures you have a reliable appliance that cleans different areas and features in your home, and lasts a long time. You can find a selection of the best innovative vacuum cleaners in the Middle East at THOMAS Vacuums. THOMAS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality vacuum and carpet cleaners made in Germany. Their dry and wet vacuums are known for their innovative designs, quality engineering, durability, and powerful suction. THOMAS has a wide selection of floor, carpet, and wet vacuum cleaners in the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East. Below is an overview of their top products: 1. DryBOXAmfibia This vacuum is powered by a hybrid technology featuring two effective filtration systems: DryBOX and AquaBOX. The DryBOXAmfibia boasts a DryBOX feature, which has a cyclonic filter ideal for dry cleaning since it has separate compartments for fine dust and bigger debris. Its AquaBOX water filter is equipped with innovative Wet-Jet dust suppression technology that captures 99.99% of fine dust and 100% of pollen. This feature ensures the indoor air is clean and fresh after use. Its constant suction is perfect for quick cleanup of dry debris and dust. However, it’s gentle enough to clean tiles, parquet, laminate, and other flooring types, carpets, and furniture. 2. AQUA+ Pet & Family This innovative washing vacuum cleaner is an excellent option for fur parents. Its main feature is its AquaBOX water filtration system, which cleans the air as you use it. The AQUA+ Pet & Family has dry cleaning nozzles for vacuuming carpets, parquets, and upholstered furnishings. They are also perfect for reaching crevices. It has washing nozzles, which makes it easier to wet clean carpets. It comes with an adapter to help you keep your hard floors and furniture tidy. This vacuum is great for removing pet dander since it comes with special animal hair nozzles. Its water filter ensures all collected pet hair and odours are bound in the water and disposed of when you remove it. Lastly, the vacuum’s special spray pressure system removes stains effectively. 3. CYCLOON HYBRID Family & Pets The CYCLOON HYBRID is another excellent cleaning device for families with pets. It’s THOMAS’s first bagless cyclone vacuum that removes pet hair while freshening the air. The vacuum’s DryBOX cyclone type filter helps you get rid of pet hair quickly and efficiently. Its other filter system, the AquaBOX water filter, cleans and purifies the air while you’re using it. Aside from pet fur, this vacuum can remove stains and odours. Even if you use the AQUA filter box, you won’t experience any loss of suction power. 4. Perfect Air Animal Pure This vacuum removes dust, pollen, dander, and dirt from your carpet, floor, and furniture even without a dust bag. This feature lets you do away with disposing used bags and buying new ones. The Perfect Air Animal Pure vacuum effectively absorbs water and moisture without damaging its engine. It has a HEPA13 pollen protection filter system with an active carbon filter that gives you clean, fresh, and odourless air when you’re done vacuuming. The vacuum has an eight-metre cable, allowing you to operate it within a radius of 11 metres. It’s also easy to handle, thanks to its electronic suction power regulation and 360° easy-drive castor. This vacuum received a “very good” commendation from TestPraktiker for its price and performance ratio, making it one of the best vacuums for homeowners with pets. 5. Perfect Air Allergy Pure The THOMAS Perfect Air Allergy Pure vacuum is the ideal cleaning device for people and families with asthma and dust-related allergies. Its powerful suction, HEPA filtration, and water filter technology can capture up to 99.99% of allergens, giving you cleaner, safer air and a healthier home. Its unique technology ensures you don’t breathe in dust or pollen whenever you vacuum. You can also avoid inhaling these allergens since the device is bagless; you don’t have to handle and throw away the contents and bags. The vacuum also comes with a mattress nozzle so you can keep your bed and bedroom free from dust and mites. This vacuum also humidifies the air, giving it a clean and fresh smell. You can buy vacuum cleaners online from THOMAS and have them delivered to your doorstep when you purchase them from their official online shop. With a THOMAS vacuum, you can maintain a clean, healthy home with less work. About THOMAS Vacuums THOMAS is a German brand known for its vacuum and carpet cleaners and spin dryers. The brand’s devices are made in Germany and manufactured with the highest standards of quality, functionality, and longevity.