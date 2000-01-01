Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with members of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) Executive Board, ICOM President Dr. Emma Nardi, ICOM Director General Medea S. Ekner, and the ICOM Secretariat, along with ICOM UAE Chair Nasir Al Darmaki. The meeting took place at Etihad Museum during the ICOM 2024 International Symposium, held in Dubai. Welcoming the attendees and expressing her gratitude for ICOM’s enduring contributions to strengthening the remit of museums around the world, Her Highness emphasised Dubai’s commitment to supporting ICOM’s mission: “Dubai is deeply honoured to partner with ICOM in supporting museums as vital custodians of our collective cultural heritage; our shared vision is to strengthen the role of museums, not only as spaces of preservation but as dynamic centres for cultural exchange, knowledge, and innovation. Through this partnership, we aim to create a lasting impact that transcends borders, inspiring future generations to connect with their heritage while embracing a global cultural perspective. Together, we are committed to nurturing a vibrant museum sector that will continue enriching and inspiring communities worldwide.” Dubai’s upcoming role as host for the 27th ICOM General Conference in 2025, thefirst in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia regions, reflects its position as a global hub for culture and creativity. Sheikha Latifa underscored Dubai Culture’s commitment to promoting heritage, creativity, and international connectivity, assuring that the conference in Dubai will significantly contribute to enriching the museum sector locally and globally. Her Highness also outlined Dubai’s aspirations for a lasting partnership with ICOM beyond the 2025 conference, including regional best practices in museums, cultural exchange programmes, youth training initiatives, and capacity-building projects. The ICOM General Conference in Dubai is expected to attract a gathering of over 4,000 museum specialists and experts from across the globe. ICOM-UAE, in partnership with Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality, and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, submitted the UAE’s bid to host the ICOM General Conference in 2021. ICOM is a cornerstone institution in the cultural sector, with over 53,000 members across 130 countries representing more than 20,000 museums.