Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, met with Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X Corp., to explore new avenues for strategic partnerships.

The meeting aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to enhancecooperation with leading digital media companies. It also supports the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to position the city as a global leader in the digital economy.

During the meeting, HE Mona Al Marri highlighted Dubai’s dynamic media ecosystem that includes the world’s leading media and technology companies. She emphasised the council’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with X, which established its first Middle East and North Africa office in Dubai in 2015.

“We are continuously seeking to deepen partnerships with global technology leaders to leverage media and digital platforms to support the influencer community and encourage the production of compelling content that connects with audiences worldwide,” said HE Al Marri.

The meeting also discussed new ideas for advancing media excellence and skill development, underscoring Dubai’s commitment to fostering innovation and talent in the region’s digital media landscape.The discussion covered opportunities for knowledge exchange, sharing of best practices, and joint training initiatives to boost digital skills, promote job creation and empower Emirati talent in the media industry.

Further, the discussions addressed policy and regulatory frameworks for digital media and AI, as well as X’s interest in investing in youth development.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, and His Excellency Mohammed Al Mulla, CEO of Dubai Media Incorporated.