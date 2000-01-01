The Dubai Media Council (DMC) has commenced its Media Knowledge Exchange Programmewitha visit to Japan focused on fostering collaboration and sharing media expertise and best practices. The five-day visit aimed to explore Japan’s advanced media landscape, technological innovations, thriving gaming industry, animation sector, and media education frameworks. Led by Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, the Council’s delegationengaged with 22 leadingJapanese organisations and institutions during the visit. The meetings reflectthe Council’sbroader commitment to forging closerconnections with countriesworldwide, adopting best practices that can promote media sector growth and reinforcing Dubai’s rising status as an innovation-driven global media hub. Strengthening partnerships Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council,said that the Media Knowledge Exchange Programmeseeks to promotepartnerships and share knowledge that will drive growth, innovation, value creation and talent in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to raiseDubai’s leadership in the global media industry. “Thefirst in a series of engagements forming part of the Programme, the visit to Japan wasan opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of how the country’s innovative media ecosystems leverage technology and creativity to advance industry development. Our efforts to exchange best practices and gain insights on innovative frameworks from advanced media environments such as Japan reflectour dedication to building a dynamic media landscape in Dubai that matches the best in the world. This mission is part of our wider strategy to develop cooperation that promotes sustainable growth in the media sector,” she said Diverse engagements The DMC delegation’s engagementincluded visits to leading Japanese media companies, prominent universities, and influential industry players. Meetings spanned diverse areas including advanced media technology, gaming, animation, film and TV production, and government initiatives. The delegation discussedentertainment and toy industry trends withBandai Namco, the world's second largest toy company by revenue. The delegation also met withtheTokyo Broadcasting System (TBS), a major broadcasting network known for its innovative content; the prestigious International Professional University of Technologyand Professional Institute of International Fashion, both housedwithin the iconic Cocoon Tower in Tokyo; and Uni Japan, the organisersof the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) and TIFFCOM, Asia’s leading content market. Discussions with Uni Japan focused on successful film festivals, content marketing strategies and support for filmmakers. Other organisations that the delegation engaged with includedTV Asahi, renowned for its globally popular television productions; Shibuya Startup Support, which assists startups in launching and growing their businesses; Shochiku, one of Japan’s Big Four film studios; and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to promote international trade engagement and partnerships. Supporting Dubai’s vision for gaming The visit sought to advance Dubai Media Council’sobjective to enhance Dubai’s media ecosystem, particularly its gaming sector, aligning with the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 recently launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The Council’s delegation discussed gaming technology and industry innovation with Sega Corporation, one of the world’s largest video gaming companies; Square Enix, a Japanese video game and publishing company best known for its console role-playing game franchises; and Gree, a world leading free-to-play mobile games developer. Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said: “Dubai Media Council is committed to fostering a culture of continuous knowledge exchange and global collaboration to drive the evolution of Dubai’s media landscape. Our engagements in Japan have provided us with invaluable insights that will contribute to our strategies and initiatives. By studying cutting-edge practices in leading media markets, we seek tofurther refine our approaches to enhancing content excellence, talent development, and advanced technology integration in Dubai’s media sector. The outcomes of the Media Knowledge Exchange Programmewill help us build a dynamic media ecosystem in Dubai that not only reflects global industry excellence but also supports the emirate’sdevelopment journey. We will be working to translating our learnings into actionable steps that will support our initiatives to transform the local and regional media landscape.” Future collaborations The engagement highlighted the potential to strengthen Dubai’s media landscape with innovative approaches in the Japaneseindustry and revealed opportunities for collaboration in media production, talent exchange, and the integration of cutting-edge media technology. Furthermore, it positioned Dubai as an attractive strategic partner for Japanese media companies seeking to expand their presence in the Middle East. This Media Knowledge Exchange Programmeis a key milestone in the Dubai Media Council’s mission to develop Dubai’s media sector and consolidate its emergence as a global destination for media enterprise,talent, innovation and investment.