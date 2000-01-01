The first Dubai International Library Conference (DILC), a landmark event focused on the library and information sectors, has officially opened under the theme ‘Our Libraries: Past, Present, and Future’.Organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, the conference runs from 15 to 17 November and features over 70 speakers from more than 27 countries. “The Dubai International Library Conference 2024 reflects the UAE’s efforts to advance the library sector and enhance its role in promoting knowledge-sharing and cultural enrichment. By generating collaborative solutions, we aim to address challenges and keep pace with global developments in this vital field, strengthening the role of librariesin supporting sustainable development and fostering knowledge-based societies.We strongly believe that libraries act as bridges between cultures. Further, they serve as guardians of cultural heritage, incubators of innovation and knowledge, and catalysts for education and intellectual progress,” said His Excellency Mohammed Ahmad Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation. “The gathering of leading experts in the library sector reflects our shared commitment to advancing the industry and strengthening its intellectual and cultural mission. We look forward to meaningful discussions and exchanges that inspire new ideas, share innovative practices, and foster visions, driving the growth of the library and information sector,” added HE Al Murr. The conference brings together a distinguished group of prominent figures in the field of libraries and information sciences. The participants include His Excellency Dr. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAE University; Dr. Ahmed Zayed, Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina; Fahad Al Mamari, President of the Emirates Library and Information Association; Dr. Abdullah Khalifa Al Hefeiti, Assistant Vice President of Khalifa University; and Dr. Kristine Stewart, Associate Professor at Zayed University. The conference also features the participation of Sharon Memis, Secretary General of the International Federation of Library Associations (IFLA), and Louis Coiffait-Gunn, President of the British Library and Information Association. Other notable attendees include Professor Mohsen Al Musawi from Columbia University, Dr. Saif Aljabri, Regional Representative for IFLA, and Ben Barry, Director of Digital Services at the British Library, alongside many senior officials and decision makers from around the world. The inaugural Dubai International Library Conference has attracted nearly 2,000 participants from diverse knowledge, professional, and cultural backgrounds, including library and information specialists, academics, archive professionals, government officials, and decision makers in this vital sector. The event provides a platform for exchanging ideas and expertise while exploring the latest practices in the library and information field. The conference features over 66 workshops and panel discussions covering topics such as library systems, intellectual property, artificial intelligence, sustainable libraries, archive preservation and restoration, and the role of philanthropy in ensuring access to books. Day one opened with engaging sessions on embracing the age of AI and harnessing the opportunities of a digital future and the application of AI in library services. The discussions will also delve into iconic libraries that embody rich cultural heritage, while examining the role of public libraries in building cultural bridges and preserving heritage. Day two features a series of sessions highlighting the readinessof libraries to tackle future challenges, including an analysis of the cyberattack on the British Library and the lessons learned from it. Additionally, discussions will address issues related to open access to information, the role of academic libraries in fostering innovation, and an exploration of Uzbekistan’s cultural heritage and its evolution. The programme also offers discussions on the role of libraries in promoting cultural dialogue among nations, preserving cultural artifacts, combating antiques trafficking, and the future of public libraries. Day three will focus on exploring the challenges of artificial intelligence in the library sector and the UAE’s leading model in this field. Discussions will also cover the evolution of the publishing industry in the UAE and the role of the UAE Academic Libraries Consortium (eFADA) in fostering collaboration among universities. The sessions also cover preservation and restoration, the use of artificial intelligence in translation, the art of storytelling, and the evolution of the book as an art form. Alongside the conference, Clarivate, Naseej, Saudi Libraries Commission, and Follett are showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations that are reshaping the future of library and information management in academic institutions and the private sector. This exhibition presents a unique opportunity to explore advanced solutions, engage with industry experts, and discover products and services designed to meet the demands of the digital age. It also facilitates knowledge exchange and collaboration between companies and entrepreneurs, supporting digital transformation and the development of sustainable solutions that enhance market competitiveness regionally and globally.