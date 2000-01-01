The Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024 (GWFD 2024) announces an exceptional lineup of global partners and thought leaders for its third edition set to take place on26 – 27 November. This year's event, held at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, will bring together prominent internationalorganisations and experts committed to advancing women’s economic empowerment and addressing critical issues affecting gender parity worldwide. Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director of Dubai Women Establishment, expressed her enthusiasm for the Forum’s potential impact, stating, “The Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024 is more than a platform; it is a movement dedicated to harnessing global expertise to pave the way for equitable opportunities and to inspire women to reach their highest potential. Together, we are building a world where gender parity isn’t just a vision but a shared reality.” The Forum will feature a distinguished lineup of global partners, each contributing their unique perspectivesregarding the multifaceted challenges and opportunities facing women’s economic participation and social inclusion. It is set to deliver a series of transformative workshops and panels spotlighting the vital role of women in driving economic, social, and environmental progress. Key partners include:The Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi);International Finance Corporation (IFC) (part of World Bank Group);The World Bank;the UAE Gender Balance Council (UAE GBC); the Atlantic Council;the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), all contributing to a thoughtfully designed program exploring critical trends, obstacles, and solutions to achieve gender parity. GWFD 2024: The Power of Influence The Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024 is held under the themes of “The power of influence”, Centred on ‘Future Economies, Future Societies’, ‘Collective Engagements, Collective Actions’, and ‘Impactful technologies, impactful innovations.’ Itwill host various sessions in the Discovery Hall and Mina Al Salam, providing a collaborative space for transformative change and actionable insights to drive progress in women’s empowerment by featuring a diverse mix of workshops, panel discussions, and keynote presentations. Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri said: “The GWFD 2024 stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, bringing together global partners who share a vision for a more inclusive, equitable world. Together, we are not just discussing ideas—we are creating a platform for action, unlocking the potential of women across all sectors to drive meaningful change and shape a brighter future.” The World Bank and UAE Gender Balance Council: Legal Frameworks and Gender Balance The World Bank, in collaboration with the UAE Gender Balance Council, will present sessions focused on enhancing gender equality through policy and legal frameworks. The "Women, Business and the Law Report 2024" session will reveal key findings from the latest report, discussing progress and challenges in closing legal gaps affecting women's economic inclusion globally. Additionally, the UAE Gender Balance Centre for Excellence panel will explore strategic initiatives for advancing gender equality, focusing on policy innovations and best practices worldwide. The World Bank, We-Fi and IFC: Empowering Women and Fostering Growth The World Bank’s empowering session will discuss the success stories of women entrepreneurs who have overcome obstacles, transformed industries, and create lasting impacts in their communities. We-Fi's sessions will delve into systemic issues faced by women entrepreneurs in the financial and climate sectors. Additionally, the sessions will explore practical solutions for enhancing financial access and driving climate action through female entrepreneurship and introduces an innovative initiative to bridge the gender gap in finance, fostering a more inclusive ecosystem by collaborating with global financial institutions. The IFC sessions showcasecompelling stories from women entrepreneurs across the MENA region who have benefited from the She Wins program. The sessions underscore the unwavering commitment of The World Bank, IFC and We-Fi to advancing gender equality and economic inclusion. These events are open to changemakers, entrepreneurs, and advocates ready to join the movement and drive meaningful progress. The Atlantic Council: Driving Innovation The Atlantic Council's "Win Fellowship: Driving Tomorrow’s Innovations through Entrepreneurship" session highlights the transformative impact of investing in women-led startups. The Atlantic Council will also be organising two workshops: ‘How to incorporate Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into your business’ and ‘How to master the power of networking and how to pitch your business to investors’. The workshops will provide participants with the opportunity to elevate their networking skills and enhance their ability to present their business vision. Through their participation, the Atlantic Council aims to highlight the critical link between sustainability and economic prosperity, showcasing how aligning ESG initiatives with the SDGs can drive innovation, enhance corporate reputation, and unlock new market opportunities in the region. OECD: Unlocking Financial Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs OECD's session will address the persistent financial barriers faced by women entrepreneurs in the MENA region. The session aims to inspire regional change and create a more inclusive investment environment by highlighting success stories from countries like the UAE. UNOCHA: Strengthening UAE-UN Humanitarian Partnerships UNOCHA's panelwill highlight the critical contributions of the UAE to global humanitarian efforts. The session aims to amplify the UAE's leadership and showcase successful collaborations with the UN in addressing emergencies, supporting gender-balanced initiatives, and engaging youth in humanitarian work. The Forum embodies a commitment to advancing women’s empowerment across social, economic, and political spheres. By convening world-renowned organisations to share their insights and best practices, the Forum will bridge gender gaps and promote a resilient, inclusive global economy.