As part of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024, taking place on 26–27 November under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Women Establishment will host a cultural dinner in collaboration with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the Forum’s cultural partner, on 26 November. The dinner, set to take place at the Al Shindagha HistoricNeighbourhood, will honour the forum’s distinguished guests, including First Ladies, prominent leaders, keynote speakers, decision-makers, and international partners. The exclusive event reflects the commitment of the Dubai Women Establishment and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority to foster global collaboration and partnerships and showcase Dubai’s vibrant cultural heritage and artistic legacy. The cultural dinner will offer a rich experience, blending history, humanity, and inspiring stories, showcasing Dubai’s vibrant cultural heritage. Recognising culture as a vital bridge for fostering constructive dialogue between nations, the event will also feature an art exhibition highlighting the creative works of Emirati female artists. Guests will be immersed in a unique blend of visual arts and Emirati heritage, with paintings that vividly illustrate the city’s history and cultural character. Offering guests a guided tour of Al Shindagha,focused on exploring the city’s cultural and historical journey and timeless traditions, the invitation-only dinner will spotlight Dubai’s rich heritage. Fatima Behzad, a member of the forum’s organising committee, highlighted the cultural and historical significance of Al Shindagha, describing it as a symbol of Dubai’s origins and its aspirational spirit. She noted that the dinner, held in collaboration with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will offer guests a glimpse into the city’s rich history, blending inspiring stories and cultural experiences. Behzad emphasised Dubai’s commitment to honouring its traditions while using culture as a bridge to foster dialogue and shape a bright future, a theme central to the forum’s discussions. The Global Women’s Forum Dubai (GWFD) serves as a platform for fostering meaningful dialogue and actionable strategies to advance women’s empowerment and gender balance worldwide. GWFD underscores the UAE’s leadership in promoting gender equality and its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5: Gender Equality. The 2024 edition, themed 'The Power of Influence', will be held on November 26-27 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. With over 130 high-powered sessions, the forum will bring together over 250 high-profile global speakers from 65 countries. It will also host over 25 ministers and welcome over 4,000 influential figures, including female leaders across various fields.Discussions at the event centre on three transformative pillars: Future Economies and Societies, Collective Engagements and Actions, and Impactful Technologies and Innovations.