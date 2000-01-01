Mansoor Bin Mohammed Meets With CEO Of Porsche #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Mansoor Bin Mohammed Meets With CEO Of Porsche
(25 November 2024)

  

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, today met with Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche, one of the world’s leading luxury car manufacturers.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of His Highness’s visit to the Icons of Porsche Festival, one of the largest car festivals in the Middle East, held at the Dubai Design District (d3). The meeting was attended by His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the DubaiDepartment of Economy and Tourism, and Manfred Bräunl, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa.

His Highness toured the festival, exploring the innovative technologies and advanced solutions showcased by the renowned German automaker. He also viewed acollection of classic cars, high-performance sports models, and new concept vehicles developed by Porsche.

The Icons of Porsche Festival is the largest gathering of Porsche owners and enthusiasts in the Middle East. Now in its fourth edition, the festival is being held in the ‘The Slab’ area at the Dubai Design District.

Over the past three years, the festival has established itself as a leading automotive event in the region, attracting global Porsche fans and those passionate about classic cars, motorsports, and cutting-edge automotive concepts.

