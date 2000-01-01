Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is organising a series of interactive workshops, captivating performances, and cultural experiences inspired by the UAE's heritage and history across its cultural and heritage sites to celebrate the 53rd Eid Al Etihad. Scheduled from 2 to 4 December, these events reflect Dubai Culture’s commitment to enhancing the presence of heritage and instilling national identity in the hearts of the community. As part of the Eid Al Etihad celebrations, Al Safa Art and Design Library will host a series of artistic and musical performances on 29 November, along with workshops that showcase the creativity of local talent and highlight aspects of Emirati culture. Visitors can join a ‘Dukhoon Making’ workshop to craft traditional incense by blending raw perfumes with other ingredients. Additional activities include an Emirati flag-weaving session, Arabic calligraphy workshops, and henna design experiences rooted in UAE heritage. Artist Hazem Kurdali will create a mural titled ‘Mural of Union: Zayed and Rashid,’ inspired by a historic image of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Chef Soumaya will offer visitors a memorable culinary journey, introducing them to the authentic flavours of Emirati cuisine. From 2 to 4 December, visitors to Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and Hatta Heritage Village are able to enjoy a variety of folkloric and musical performances presented by local troupes. Children will delight in entertainment tailored just for them, while families can tastean array of dishes offered by local restaurants and shops. Meanwhile, Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE’s largest heritage museum, will light up in the colours of the UAE flag, creating a visually enchanting atmosphere. The museum will host a series of cultural and traditional activities, including interactive workshops inspired by local heritage. Visitors can engage in traditional crafts such as dukhoon and jewellery making, among other creative experiences. Etihad Museum will come alive with vibrant celebrations honouring the UAE’s founding values, offering a dynamic mix of activities that highlight hospitality, unity, art and culture, tolerance, heritage and tradition, innovation, and sustainability. Guests will be immersed in the rich tapestry of Emirati heritage through interactive experiences, such as crafting intricate patterns inspired by Sadu weaving and a hands-on planting workshop symbolising the UAE's commitment to sustainability and a greener future.Culinary enthusiasts may indulge in the art of Emirati hospitality by customising traditional dates with a variety of toppings while exploring a selection of F&B kiosks withlocal and international delicacies. Throughout the festivities, the museum will resonate with the captivating rhythms of traditional Al Ayyala and Al Harbiya dances, along with oud performances, creating an unforgettable cultural experience for all. Families can delight in a range of engaging activities designed especially for children, ensuring a joyful celebration for everyone. Dubai Culture is also participating in the celebrations organised by Dubai Airports under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, on 28 November. As part of its pavilion, Dubai Culture will showcase exhibits highlighting the details of the pearl-opening profession, a trade deeply connected to the ancestors and a significant source of livelihood for many years. Additionally, the Authority will organise the Pearl Diving exhibition alongside various heritage and national competitions for Dubai Airports' visitors. These celebrations reflect Dubai Culture’s dedication to showcasing the depth of Emirati culture, encouraging community participation, and creating memorable experiences that celebrate the nation’s heritage and unity.