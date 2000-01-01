Mohammed Bin Rashid Presides Over The Swearing-In Ceremony Of New DIFC Courts Judges #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Mohammed Bin Rashid Presides Over The Swearing-In Ceremony Of New DIFC Courts Judges
(29 November 2024)

  

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of three new judges of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts. The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wished the newly appointed judges success in their new roles, and highlighted that justice serves as a fundamental pillar for fostering a strong society and a thriving economy. He highlighted the pivotal role of the judicial system in maintaining the rule of law.

His Highness also emphasised that integrity and transparency are core values that have shaped the development of DIFC, making it one of the world’s leading financial hubs. He noted that the judiciary plays a crucial role in preserving and strengthening this status by upholding the principles of efficiency and independence.

Judges Thomas Bathurst, Sapna Jhangiani, and Roger Stewart took their oath to join the Court of Appeal at the DIFC Courts. They expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the DIFC Courts.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre; Justice Wayne Stewart Martin, Chief Justice of the DIFC Courts; and Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts.

