His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said that Commemoration Day is a time to honour the heroism, sacrifices, and patriotism of our martyrs. He added that this day serves as a tribute to their pride, dignity, and the immense contributions they made to safeguarding the nation's greatness and prosperity. His Highness stated that every martyr has become a national legend, and their legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations. His Highness further said that the sacrifices of the brave martyrs will be honoured forever. He highlighted that the martyrs' selfless sacrifices helped write a glorious history that will inspire future generations, ensuring the UAE's continued global prominence.This legacy will inspire stronger determination to continue the journey, ensuring the UAE remains at the forefront of the world’s nations. On Commemoration Day, celebrated annually on 30 November, His Highness extended a heartfelt message of gratitude to the families and loved ones of those who gave their lives in service to the nation. His Highness stated that the memory of the martyrs remains a proud emblem for UAE citizens, symbolising courage and national pride. Their sacrifices have etched a radiant history of love, devotion, and unwavering commitment to the homeland, exemplifying the ultimate act of service—giving one's life to defend it. His Highness emphasised the martyrs' sacrifices in protecting the nation and the responsibility to carry on their legacy. With the leadership and the people working together, he affirmed that the UAE will remain a nation of progress, prosperity, and stability.