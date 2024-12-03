Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions, proudly marked the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad Main Stage celebrations with hosting the grand theatrical operetta ‘Hawa Emarati’ last night, leaving guests from across the UAE inspired with a deep sense of pride, legacy and national identity. The musical performance shone amidst ravishing, themed-decorations and interstellar, bright lights illuminating the colours of the UAE flag, and creating a radiant, lasting tribute to the spirit of the union. Running till 3 December 2024 with two shows daily, the epic operetta features over 40 artists and performers from Ornina Theatrical Dance team, uniting their artistry to create nine breathtaking scenes, with the “UAE Union” represented as a central milestone and defining moment in the operetta. Scripted by Ismail Abdullah with focus on poetry and dialogue while directed and choreographed by Nasser Ibrahim, the Hawa Emarati Operetta beautifully reflects a creative artistic painting of a traditional Emirati wedding tale. Portrayed through breathtaking music, composed by Mohammad Habbach, the inspiring story follows a bride and groom as they demonstrate cultural traditions and witness first-hand the founding of the UAE in 1971. Embracing the importance of preserving the UAE’s cultural legacy, the act captures traditional costumes, songs and dances with a fresh, creative perspective. The operetta tells a tale steeped in the essence of history, following a young sailor living in Dubai in the 1960s as he embarks on a journey to retrieve precious pearls from the depths of the Arabian Gulf. While he prepares to set sail accompanied by fellow sailors, he catches sight of a beautiful girl from afar. Her beauty holds him spellbound, sparking a profound admiration at first glance that leads to an engagement, followed by a joyous wedding celebration, all marked by traditional rituals, songs, and the vibrant heritage of Dubai at that era. The narrative transitions to 1971, highlighting the founding of the United Arab Emirates under the leadership of its esteemed founding fathers, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The operetta blends innovative theatrical elements with modern aesthetics, emphasising the deep connection between the past and the present. By hosting this uniquely curated union-themed operetta, Global Village sets a new benchmark for celebrating Eid Al Etihad, solidifying its role as a leading entertainment destination dedicated to showcasing national occasions with the utmost distinction, while also contributing to the #ZayedAndRashid nationwide campaign. The operetta will be held tonight and tomorrow, 2nd and 3rd December, at 7:05PM and 9:40PM.