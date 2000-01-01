Reaffirming its global leadership in real estate innovation, Dubai Land Department (DLD) participated in the ‘LiveableCitiesX’ Summit, held as part of the ‘Big 5 Global’ exhibition held from 26 to 28 November. This exhibition serves as a global platform that brings together innovation leaders and experts in urban technologies to explore ways to accelerate the transition towards smarter and more sustainable future cities. This participation aligns with Dubai Land Department’s ambitious vision to strengthen the emirate’s position as a preferred destination for international real estate investors by building an integrated ecosystem that fosters innovation and stimulates investment. During a panel discussion at the summit, Dr Mahmoud Al Burai, Director of the Real Estate Policies and Innovation Department (DLD), presented Dubai’s strategic vision to establish itself as a global hub for sustainable and investment-attractive cities. Dr. Al Burai highlighted that the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 are the foundation for this vision, emphasising the integration of economic, social, and environmental development, focusing on quality of life and innovation. Dr Al Burai also highlighted the recently launched Real Estate Evolution Space Initiative - ‘REES’, a key effort by DLD to transform Dubai’s real estate market into a global model driven by advanced technology and artificial intelligence. He explained that the initiative aims to establish a comprehensive real estate ecosystem powered by innovative technologies to enhance transparency, develop new investment products, and elevate the investor experience. He also emphasised that this initiative seeks to boost the efficiency of the real estate market by providing smart, sustainable solutions that support the growth of both local and international investments. Dr Al Burai also shed light on the significance of the “Real Estate Tokenization” initiative, one of Dubai’s groundbreaking innovations, which enables investors to access flexible investment opportunities through blockchain technology. He highlighted that sustainability and resilience are key pillars of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, focusing on developing communities and buildings capable of addressing future challenges, including climate change. He further explained that the ‘20-Minute City’ model, which emphasises sustainable mobility and easy access to essential services, is a core component of Dubai’s vision for the future. He added that collaboration with the private sector is a pivotal element in achieving these goals, fostering the development of innovative projects that cater to the diverse needs of all segments of society. Dubai Land Department’s participation in the ‘LiveableCitiesX’ Summit underscores its unwavering commitment to advancing real estate innovation and solidifying Dubai’s position as a global leader in the real estate sector. It also highlights the emirate’s ambitious vision for comprehensive digital transformation, aligning with the “Dubai Digital Strategy” goals and enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness.