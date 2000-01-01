His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said that the 53rd Eid Al Etihad is an occasion to honourthe visionary legacy of the UAE’s Founding Fathers. He highlighted the extraordinary journey of the UAE, inspired by the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and their unwavering belief that the true wealth of a nation lies in its people. Extending heartfelt congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; as well as Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Sheikh Mansoor emphasisedthe sense of unity, purpose, and commitment to continuous developmentthat have guided the UAE ever since its founding. He added that the nation’s remarkable progress stems from a deep understanding that investing in people creates a strong and prosperous society. Reflecting on the nation’s progress since its inception, Sheikh Mansoor said that 2 December, 1971, marked the birth of the Union and the start of the UAE’s epic journey towards a bright future. He highlighted that the sports sector hasalways been an area of key focus ever since, receiving utmost attention from the leadership, who strongly believed in its role in building advanced urban societies. His Highness said that the UAE, supported by its world-class facilities and infrastructure, has succeeded in achieving a notable position on the global sporting map by hosting major tournaments and attracting top athletes.He elaborated on the UAE’s achievements in the sports sector, including strategic investments in world-class infrastructureand advancedtraining centresfor various sports across the country,besides its efforts to promote heritage sports that reflect the country’s unique traditions and cultural identity. Underscoring the UAE’s commitment to advance its sports sector in every conceivable way, Sheikh Mansoor highlighted the adoption of the National Sports Strategy 2031, which sets out ambitious targets for the sector’s development in alignment with the UAE Centennial 2071 agenda. His Highness reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to its leadership’s vision, vowing to continue efforts to elevate the UAE’s standing on the global stage in all areas, and voiced confidence that the UAE would remain a symbol of excellence, progress, and prosperity.