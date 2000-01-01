His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said that since its founding on 2 December, 1971, the UAE has been on a remarkable journey of development. Embodying the vision ofthe late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and their fellow founding fathers, the nation’s remarkable ascent to the ranks of the world’s leading nations serves asan inspirational storyfor the global community. On the occasion of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, His Highness extended his heartfelt congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. His Highness underscored the UAE’s emergence as an unparalleled global model for sustainable development.He highlighted the nation’s exceptional success, driven by its commitment to excellence and the cultivation of a strong national identity. This dedication, he said, has enabled the UAE to transform its aspirations into tangible achievements, securing its position among the world’s most advanced nations. Speaking about the media sector’s evolution, His Highness noted that the UAE has developed a comprehensive framework forthe media to deliver its role as avital partner in the nation’s growth. By establishingfree zones for the media industrywhich are home to vibrant communities of local, regional and international media organisations, the UAE has become a global hub for media innovation and excellence. Reflecting on the values underpinning the UAE’s founding, His Highness stressed how theyhave shaped its development strategy. The nation’s emphasis on international collaboration and ethical accountability has been integral to its success, particularly in the media sector. He also paid tribute to the pioneers of the UAE media industry, recognising their invaluable contributions during the formative years of the Union. These trailblazers played a pivotal role in documenting the nation’s journey, overcoming challenges to lay the groundwork for its current achievements. His Highness described the media as critical to envisioning the future, understanding current realities, and maximising opportunities while addressing challenges. His Highness reaffirmed his loyalty to the UAE’s leadership and extended his congratulations to the nation’s citizens on this proud occasion.