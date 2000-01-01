UAE SMEs Will Showcase Cutting-Edge Technologies And Explore Partnership Opportunities At ComeUp Korea Startup Festival #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

UAE SMEs Will Showcase Cutting-Edge Technologies And Explore Partnership Opportunities At ComeUp Korea Startup Festival
(4 December 2024)

  

H.E. Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, will head the UAE delegation visiting the Republic of Korea next week to promote economic cooperation in the fields of entrepreneurship, technology, innovation, and SMEs. The UAE delegation will take part in ComeUp 2024 startup festival and utilize the platform for sharing success stories, exchanging insights, and enhancing business connections with the Korean private sector. The delegation comprises over 60 representatives from government entities, private sector companies, national SMEs, and business incubators.

The visit underscores the robust and enduring UAE-South Korea relations on all fronts, particularly in the economic sphere. Both countries share the vision to develop the SME sector to be a key driver of economic growth and prosperity. The visit is geared towards exploring innovative pathways for sustainable cooperation and partnership in this vital field.

At ComeUp 2024, the UAE delegation will showcase cutting-edge products, services, and technologies that promote SME growth and enhance trade collaboration with Korea’s business community. The visit will also feature the inaugural meeting of the UAE-Korea SME Committee, aimed at exchanging expertise, advancing the entrepreneurial sector, and highlighting innovative startup models within the business ecosystems of both nations.

The UAE and South Korea have signed multiple agreements and MoUs to advance cooperation in the SMEs sector and strengthen their business environments to support the achievement of their shared goals for development. 

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance