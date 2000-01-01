H.E. Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, will head the UAE delegation visiting the Republic of Korea next week to promote economic cooperation in the fields of entrepreneurship, technology, innovation, and SMEs. The UAE delegation will take part in ComeUp 2024 startup festival and utilize the platform for sharing success stories, exchanging insights, and enhancing business connections with the Korean private sector. The delegation comprises over 60 representatives from government entities, private sector companies, national SMEs, and business incubators.

The visit underscores the robust and enduring UAE-South Korea relations on all fronts, particularly in the economic sphere. Both countries share the vision to develop the SME sector to be a key driver of economic growth and prosperity. The visit is geared towards exploring innovative pathways for sustainable cooperation and partnership in this vital field.

At ComeUp 2024, the UAE delegation will showcase cutting-edge products, services, and technologies that promote SME growth and enhance trade collaboration with Korea’s business community. The visit will also feature the inaugural meeting of the UAE-Korea SME Committee, aimed at exchanging expertise, advancing the entrepreneurial sector, and highlighting innovative startup models within the business ecosystems of both nations.

The UAE and South Korea have signed multiple agreements and MoUs to advance cooperation in the SMEs sector and strengthen their business environments to support the achievement of their shared goals for development.