Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), the WORLDEF Dubai 2024 forum, the world's largest digital commerce event, commenced today, bringing together over 5,000 attendees from more than 40 countries. Hosted by Dubai CommerCity, the region's first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce and a joint venture between DIEZ and Wasl Properties, the event is organised by WORLDEF, an international platform committed to supporting the global expansion and growth of cross-border e-commerce and digital commerce companies. The two-day forum provides a unique opportunity for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and obtaining insights into emerging trends. It also facilitates the exchange of expertise among government officials, CEOs, and thought leaders on the future of digital commerce, artificial intelligence, e-commerce trends, sustainable logistics, and investment opportunities The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade; His Excellency Murodali Alimardon, Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan; His Excellency Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ and Chairman of the Board of Dubai CommerCity; His Excellency Tugay Tunçer, Ambassador ofTurkey to the UAE; His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; His Excellency Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Asset Management Group; Omar Nart, CEO of WORLDEF, along with representatives from leading international digital commerce companies. Also in attendance were His Excellency Sherali Kabir, Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan; His Excellency Kurbon Hakimzoda, Minister of Agriculture of Tajikistan; His Excellency Halimzoda Abdulrahman, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Office of the Administration of the President of Tajikistan; and His Excellency Syed Muhammad Raziff Aljunied, Consul-General of Singapore in Dubai, as well as ambassadors from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Argentina, Tajikistan, and Colombia. In his opening address at the forum,His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said:“E-commerce has emerged as a cornerstone of the global economy, transforming industries and redefining consumer experiences over the past 25 years. This year, global e-commerce sales are expected to surpass $6.4 trillion, with mobile commerce accounting for nearly $2 trillion of that total. In 2024, online purchases will represent 20% of all retail sales—a testament to how deeply digital trade has become embedded in our lives, fuelled by widespread internet access and mobile connectivity.” “The UAE has long recognised the transformative potential of e-commerce. This is why we continue to invest in infrastructure to advance digital commerce across the Middle East and beyond, including the development of Dubai CommerCity—the region's first and leading free zone exclusively dedicated to digital commerce,” Dr. Al Zeyoudi added. His ExcellencyMurodali Alimardon, Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan, delivered a keynote speech on the National Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan 2030. He emphasised the strategy's goal of enhancing the standard of living for citizens through economic development. He also highlighted the country's key economic enablers, such as infrastructure and natural resources, while addressing global advancements in digital trade and Tajikistan’s readiness to forge strategic partnerships in this sector. Strategic Role His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ and Chairman of the Board of Dubai CommerCity,said that hosting the WORLDEF Dubai 2024 Forum, one of the leading events in digital commerce, reflects Dubai CommerCity's commitment to advancing the sector's strategic role in driving non-oil economic growth, in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Dr. Al Zarooni highlighted the remarkable interest from stakeholders across the digital commerce landscape, as evidenced by the forum's strong participation and its distinguished lineup of speakers representing leading global companies. He noted that this high level of engagement underscores Dubai’s status as a global trade hub, its critical role in supporting the sector's anticipated growth, and its strategic importance in the interconnected fields of global trade, logistics, and related services. A Strong Partnership His Excellency Tugay Tunçer, Ambassador of Turkey to the UAE,underscored the significance of the robust trade ties between the UAE and Turkey, highlighting the UAE’s position as Turkey’s largest trading partner within the GCC. He emphasised the importance of strengthening trade cooperation between the two nations, given their roles as key regional business and aviation hubs. Omar Nart, CEO of WORLDEF, said: “We gather in Dubai—a global hub of innovation and trade—to shape the future of commerce. WORLDEF Dubai 2024 forum is a unique platform, bringing together leaders and visionaries to discuss opportunities and challenges in a rapidly changing digital economy. This year’s focus, ‘Driving Global Trade Through Partnerships and Innovation’, highlights the power of collaboration. We thank Dubai CommerCity for the support and for hosting this important forum.” Promising Indicators The forum’s first day featured a fireside chat with His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, focusing on the digital economy and its critical role in driving economic growth. Lootah discussed the UAE Digital Economy Strategy, which aims to double the digital economy’s contribution to the nation’s GDP—from 9.7% in 2022 to 19.4% over the next decade. He also highlighted initiatives launched by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy to support local emerging technology companies, attract global enterprises, and establish a regulatory framework to address challenges. These efforts aim to accelerate the growth of the digital economy and position Dubai as a prime destination for digital businesses, contributing significant economic value to the region. His Excellency Lootah also expressed confidence in the sector’s future, noting that growth in the GCC and the UAE is currently exceeding expectations, supported by strong economic indicators that signal sustained upward momentum.