The UAE is becoming a premier destination for yachts and superyachts, and has the most number of locally owned superyachts in the region. World-class marinas, state-of-the-art refit facilities and second-to-none yacht crews are all driving the growth of the yachting elite. Exceptional facilities and crews, however, are just part of this flourishing ecosystem. At the centre of this booming market is luxury yacht manufacturer, Gulf Craft. Innovative Designs, World-Class Craftsmanship World-class infrastructure aside, the UAE is a hub for well-made luxury vessels, and Gulf Craft’s fleet has received some of the most prestigious awards, highlighting the shipyard’s innovation, craftsmanship and commitment to delivering only the finest vessels on water for its clientele. In 2023, Gulf Craft’s tri-deck masterpiece Majesty 120 received the Motor Yacht 25-40 Metres at The International Yacht & Aviation Awards. In the same year, the superyacht was given the Eco Award and Best Naval Architecture, Semi Displacement or Planing Motor Yachts at the BOAT International Design and Innovation Awards. The Majesty 120 is made of lightweight but sturdy composite materials, and measures 123 feet (37.5 metres) and with a beam of 27.4 feet (8.4 metres), allowing it to cruise shallow-draft areas, such as the Caribbean and the Greek Islands. It is one of Gulf Craft’s best-selling superyachts. Another one of its superyachts, the Majesty 111 was awarded the Best Interior Design honour at the World Yachts Trophies 2023, further enhancing the Majesty superyacht’s award-winning portfolio. The Majesty 111 captivated audiences at the Dubai International Boat Show, the Monaco Yacht Show and Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in the US. The Majesty 111 features a 6-cabin layout, with a tri-hull forward VIP cabin creating a seamless indoor-outdoor connection and floor-to-ceiling windows introducing lots of natural lighting. With its cutting-edge technology and unmatched luxurious features, the Majesty 111 is a superyacht engineered and designed for fun and ultimate relaxation. In previous years, Gulf Craft has also been recognised for its ongoing pursuit of innovation and continued influence on the luxury yacht industry, including Best Asian Motor Yacht Builder from the World Superyacht Awards. It is one of the most coveted recognitions in the international superyacht manufacturing industry. The Future of Luxury Yachting In recent months, Gulf Craft has been drawing significant attention for its fleet as the premier luxury yacht manufacturer showcased at a few prestigious boat shows. At the Qatar Boat Show 2024, the UAE-based shipyard presented 10 of its vessels from its Majesty Yachts, Nomad Yachts, SilverCAT and Leisure boats. Gulf Craft selected its display to meet Qatar’s particular preference for elegance and adventure on the water. Among the yachts featured were Majesty 100, Majesty 72 and Majesty 60; Nomad 95, Nomad 65, Nomad 70 and Nomad 75; versatile catamarans, SilverCAT 46WA, 40CC and 40LUX were also on display. The premier yacht manufacturer also took the opportunity to present a scale model of its much-anticipated superyacht, the Majesty 100 Terrace, designed for the future of luxury yachting. A statement of refined elegance and innovative design, the Majesty 100 Terrace combines fuel efficiency with raw power for smooth cruising. The superyacht has 20% more entertainment space, with dining areas framed by floor-to-ceiling patio doors and an expansive glass skylight providing an open feel. On the upper deck are the plush sky lounge and wheelhouse. The roomy en suite-equipped cabins are on the lower deck. The owner’s stateroom, meanwhile, offers lavish privacy with its own terrace and 270-degree views. To meet the soaring demand for world-class yachts and superyachts, and the services required for upkeep, Gulf Craft will complete its state-of-the-art service and refit facility in Ajman, targeting full operations towards the end of 2024. The refit facility covers 108,000 square feet and features an 80-metre alongside berth for in-water repairs on larger yachts, complemented by four 60-metre yacht berths. The facility can handle yachts up to 600 tonnes through a 600-tonne Cimolai travel lift, plus a 75-tonne travel lift for smaller vessels. Gulf Craft’s refit facility, which will have an on-site spare parts shop, will offer specialised workshops on carpentry, upholstery, painting, fabrication, mechanical, and electrical services. Vessel registration services may also be on offer in collaboration with the Dubai Maritime Authority. A Time for Visionary Investors The luxury yacht market is set to hit $12.8 billion by 2031, according to a Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from Allied Market Research. The 75-120 feet segment has been deemed the highest contributor to the global luxury yacht market in 2020, along with the fibre reinforced polymer/composites segment taking up three fourths of the market. A rise in ultra high net worth individuals (HNWI), the growth of luxury yacht travel and innovative designs have all contributed to rising orders of luxury yachts not just in the UAE but across the globe. Although the finest vessels on water are the ultimate status symbols for the HNWI, exceptional yachts and superyachts also provide investment opportunities while the UAE solidifies its reputation as a premier destination for the yachting elite.