Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) successfully concluded the inaugural ‘Talent Atelier’programme organised in partnership with L'ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels. The programme aimed to broaden the horizons of creative talent, refine their jewelry-making skills, and enrich their knowledge of this art form. Under the ‘Dubai Culture Grant,’ the initiative reflects the Authority’s ongoing efforts to support the cultural and creative industries and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. The final stage of this educational journey was celebrated with a completion ceremony held at L’ÉCOLE France & Europe’s Hôtel de Mercy-Argenteau campus in Paris, in the presence of the UAE Ambassador to France, His Excellency Fahad Al Raqabani, along with Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture; Élise Gonnet-Pon, Managing Director of L’ÉCOLE France & Europeand representatives from Dubai Culture and L'ÉCOLE. Following the initial phase at L’ÉCOLE Middle East in Dubai, the six selected participants, namely Alia Ghubash, Al Zaina Lootah, Hamda Al Awadhi, Majdeh Al Awadi, Sara Al Khaled, and Suad Al Fardan, embarked on an intensive second phase in Paris. Over five days, they deepened their understanding of jewellery arts throughcourses offered in L’ÉCOLE’s Hôtel de Mercy-Argenteau campus thatcomplement the courses taken at theDubai campus. The designers acquired knowledge of art history and Art Nouveau, explored the world of astonishing jewels, participated in hands-on workshops on the traditional Japanese Urushi lacquer, and delved into gemology through courses on diamonds and pearls, learning about their history, science, and captivating legends. They also toured the newly inaugurated exhibition, ‘Paris, City of Pearls,’presenting a hundred pieces, set out to show the extent of the popularity of the pearl in France, many of which arrived from the Arabian Gulf – known at the time as the ‘pearl coast.’ Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, affirmed that the ‘Talent Atelier’programmeis an innovative platform for discovering creatives and nurturing young talentin the jewellery design sector, saying, “The programme embodies Dubai Culture’s commitment to empowering young designers, inspiring them to develop their skills and contribute to the cultural and creative industries, thereby enriching Dubai’s creative landscape. We take pride in the remarkable achievements of the Emirati designers in this programme and remain dedicated to cultivatingpartnerships with international cultural and artistic institutions to exchange expertise and best practices that enhance talent development.” Élise Gonnet-Pon, Managing Director of L’ÉCOLE France & Europe, welcomed the delegates, saying, “We are honoured to welcome His Excellency Fahad Al Raqabani, UAE Ambassador to France, and Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of Arts, Design& Literature at Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, along with all the designers from the Talent Atelier Program. Our mission at L’ÉCOLE is to open our doors to everyone and provide them with the opportunity to learn about and appreciate jewellery as a form of art in a dynamic and engaging environment. Supporting this inspiring program embarked on by our counterparts at L’ÉCOLE Middle East with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority is a testament to the essence of L’ÉCOLE in sharing and transmitting the knowledge of jewellery arts across all cultures and borders.” Sophie Claudel, Director of L’ÉCOLE Middle East, expressed her pride in the designers’accomplishments,“The Talent Atelier program has truly been a remarkable journey of learning, growth, and cross-cultural exchange. These six designers have showcased incredible dedication and passion, and we hope that their experience here in Paris has enriched their perspectives and inspired their future work in meaningful ways across the jewellery arts. We are very proud of our collaboration with Dubai Culture & Arts Authority to pave the way for local talent to enhance their understanding of jewellery in all its art forms.” L'ÉCOLE Middle East continues its commitment to supporting educational programmes with a strong focus on social impact. Through this initiative, L'ÉCOLE Middle East donates 100% of the proceeds from its public courses and talks to Dubai Cares’ youth education programmes, ensuring that children in developing countries have access to quality education. The ‘Talent Atelier’ programme symbolises the strength of Dubai Culture and L'ÉCOLE Middle East’s partnership, reflecting their shared goal of cultivating a vibrant cultural and creative ecosystem within the UAE as well as fostering a vibrant creative environment that empowers Emirati designers, enhances their skills, and elevates their presence on the global artistic stage.