In alignment with the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33 and with the aim of enhancing the quality of social services and improving the well-being of community members, the Community Development Authority (CDA), in collaboration with the University of Birmingham, has launched a training programme to qualify social workers involved with government agencies across the emirate. The launch event was attended by His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Abdulrazaq Ameri, Chief Executive Officer at Irada Center for Rehab and Treatment; and Sheikha Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children.As per the agreement between the CDA and the university, the newly designed training programmeis set to offer a series of specialised courses in variousaspects of social work. Focused on equipping workers with the latest knowledge and global best practices in the field of social work, the programme aims to develop a skilled workforce capable of providing efficient support and assistance to diverse segments of society. This initiative will also strengthen the role of government agencies in promoting sustainable development and contribute to the achievement of Dubai Plan 2033 and its agendas. Comprehensive strategy Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, emphasised that the initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance community development frameworks. The strategy is based on determined efforts to strengthenthe capabilities of workers across the sector and provide the necessary enablers to ensure the delivery of high-quality social services, in alignment with the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33. “The programme to qualifysocial workers serving in the government sector aligns with the strategic objectives of community development in the emirate of Dubai. Through various initiatives and projects, Dubai aims to improve the quality of life for all segments of society. In partnership with the University of Birmingham in Dubai, which is globally recognised for its academic excellence and advanced training programmes in the social sector, this initiative will prepare and develop professional cadres capable of creating a sustainable, positive impact in society. It will not only enhance the efficiency of social sector workers but also lay the foundation for a new generation of qualified social leadersequipped to address future social challenges,” said Her Excellency Buhumaid. She added: “The programme will allow us to leverage advanced knowledge and research to continuously develop competencies in the social sector, while supporting the integration of efforts between government agencies and civil society to achieve sustainable development goals. Specialised training will also improve the performance of workers, equipping them with the skills needed to strengthen social cohesion and contribute to community stability.” Targeted programmes The training programme includes a thorough analysis of skill gaps in Dubai's social sector, including an in-depth review of current regulations and legislation, as well as an assessment of how professional qualifications align with international standards. Based on these findings, a series of targeted training programmes will be developed, focusing on key specialisations such as child protection, elderly support, and social case management. These programmes will enable professionals to acquire advanced skills tailored to meet the specific needs of local communities. The training programme will begin with an introductory workshop, bringing together 121 professionals, including social specialists and counsellors from government agencies in Dubai. The workshop will feature a detailed presentation on the training programme’s components and strategic objectives. Dr Anthony Murphy from the University of Birmingham said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the Dubai Community Development Authority on this important and impactful programme of growth. To share knowledge, experience, and expertise in the pursuit of excellence is a great honour and privilege to the University of Birmingham, and we view this as the starting point of an extensive partnership of ambition and ethic.”