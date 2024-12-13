Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, is organising a series of unique community-focused eventsas part ofthe Hatta Winter Festival to foster creative collaboration, artistic exploration, and deeper appreciation of the breathtaking natural beauty of Hatta.The events also offer fitness and adventure enthusiastsexciting opportunities to engage in activities against the backdrop of Hatta’s stunning landscapes. The Festival is a key highlight of the Hatta Winter initiative launched under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, inviting residents and visitors to explore the unique experiences offered by the mountainous region during the cooler months of the year.Organised under the supervision of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, and implemented by Brand Dubai, the initiative runs from 13 December, 2024, to 22 January, 2025. The Hatta WinterFestival caters to various segments of the community and visitors, including creatives, athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and adventure lovers. The Festival offers a range of unique activities set against the stunning natural backdrop of Hatta. Commenting on the events organised by Brand Dubai as part of the Festival, Amina Taher, Project Manager, said: “The Hatta Winter Festival is a key highlight of Brand Dubai’s annual calendar of events, designed to showcase Hatta’s unique natural beauty while creating a platform to connect Dubai’s creative community with audiences passionate about arts and culture. Set against the stunning landscapes of Hatta, the Festival promotes creativity and provides visitors with opportunities to enjoy outdoor sports, particularly during this time of year.” Key community events include the Creatives Walk to be held on 29 December 2024 and the Photographers Walk to be held on 4 January 2025, both of which underscore the festival’s goal to engage with creative communities and highlight Hatta’s stunning natural landscapes. Creatives Walk Organised in collaboration with The Creatives Shop, the Creatives Walk is an exclusive gathering of creative professionals, including videographers, photographers, writers, illustrators, designers, and artists. TheWalk takes participants on a tour of Hatta, where they document their journey through various artistic mediums. Participants then share their work on social media using dedicated hashtags, conveying the charm of the scenic mountainous region to a wider audience.The Creatives Walk is a perfect example of how Hatta Winter seeks to connect both the creative community and the wider public to the region’s natural landscapes. Photographers Walk Another community event at the festival, the Photographers Walk, organised in collaboration with fotoUAE, invites photography enthusiasts to explore and document Hatta’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant community life. With guidance from seasoned photographers, participants will capture the essence of the region through their lenses, contributing to a growing visual archive that reflects the spirit of the UAE. The Photographers Walk taps the power of the local photography communityto bring Hatta’s beauty and culture to the forefront. Photographers Walk aims to create an experience that inspires photographers and enriches the festival’s vibrant creative and community spirit. Fitness and Adventure Activities The Hatta Winter Festival also features a unique lineup of fitness and adventure activities designed to inspireenthusiasts in stunning natural settings. Visitors can participate in open-air spin bike sessions on 4 and 11 January 2025, with two time slots at 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM. These sessions are organised in collaboration with ‘Padel and Fitness Hub 700,’ a state-of-the-art sports centre renowned for its modern facilities and cutting-edge fitness equipment. Adventure seekers can also enjoy high-intensity ‘Sport Hit’ workout sessions on 21 and 28 December 2024, starting at 4:00 PM. These workouts are followed by calming yoga classes at 5:00 PM, offering participants the perfect balance of intensity and relaxation. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Hatta Dam near the iconic Zayed and Rashid mural, these activities promise a memorable experience.Those interested in joining the fitness activities can register through the ‘Padel and Fitness Hub’app to secure their spot. HorseRiding The Festival’s community activities also include unique horse riding experiences held in collaboration with Yaazar Café, offering visitors an unforgettable journey that combines the beauty of Hatta’s natural surroundings with the charm of equestrian culture. The experience allows guests to connect with horses in a specially designed space inspired by stables, while enjoying breathtaking views of the Hatta mountains. With its rich programme of workshops, cultural events, and recreational activities, the Hatta Winter Festival is a testament to Brand Dubai’s commitment to fostering creative communitiesand showcasing the emirate’s diverse destination experiences. FestivalOverview Spanning nearly 40 days, Hatta Winterinitiativefeatures four other festivals, each offering a variety of events and activities organised in collaboration with government and private sector partners. These include: Hatta Cultural Nights, presented by Dubai Culture; the Hatta Honey Festival and the Hatta Agricultural Festival, both organised by Dubai Municipality; and Hatta x DSF, organised by DET. Each festival will feature a mix of community, cultural, and entertainment activities, offering unique experiences to people of all ages. To enhance accessibility, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), a key partner in the initiative, is operating the Hatta Express bus service, offering 14 daily trips directly from Dubai to Hatta. Additionally, this year’s edition includes over 1,100 parking spaces for visitors and 17 internal shuttle buses to transport guests from parking areas to the event venue, along with special buses providing access to the top of Hatta Dam.